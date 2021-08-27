Caplinger continues tradition of strong pitching as Timberland downs Warrenton

TROY, Mo. — Timberland senior Emma Caplinger took full advantage of her season-ending exit talk with coach Andy Zerr last fall.
The right-handed pitcher pointed out a few issues she felt needed to change for the Wolves to reach the next level.
"I noticed a lot of things we could do to make this program better," Caplinger recalled. "I talked to him about what we could do to be better in practice and how we needed to work in the summer to transition into our (high school) season."
Zerr, a veteran softball and baseball coach, took her words to heart.
"It was a long conversation and she told me about her vision for where this team could go," Zerr said. "I took some of the stuff she said and implemented it."
Caplinger backed up her ideas in a big way Friday afternoon.
The fire-baller struck out seven and allowed just two hits in helping Timberland rally for a 4-3 win over Warrenton in the opening round of the 15th annual Troy Lead Off Classic in Lincoln County.
The season opener for both schools was halted after six innings due to time limitations in the initial round of the two-day, 16-team affair.
Timberland advanced thanks in part to Caplinger, who is stepping into the role of staff ace for the first time.
"Once she got into a groove, she was really, really good," Timberland senior catcher Carlie Lamparter said.
Caplinger compiled a 6-1 record last season in nine starts. Emma Tiefenbrunn did a majority of the work, recording an 0.98 ERA in 11 appearances.
Now, the new Emma is ready to anchor the pitching staff.
"I was close to her (Tiefenbrunn) and I've got her number (11)," Caplinger said. "I'm ready to go."
Caplinger gave up three runs on just one hit in the bottom of the third as the Warriors sent seven batters to the plate and capitalized on two hit batters and a pair of wild pitches.
Other than that one tough stretch, Caplinger was on fire, allowing just one hit. She set down nine in a row at one stage and retired 10 of the final 11 batters she faced.
"She lived low in the zone," Warrenton coach Chad Berrey said. "So we were pounding everything into the ground. She didn't give us a whole lot of good things to hit."
Timberland climbed out of its early 3-0 hole with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Andie McCool got the go-ahead rally started with a one-out single. Ava Kuzara drew a walk and Gracie Miller was hit by a pitch to lead the bases. Audrey Silver brought one run across on a fielder's choice infield grounder. Caplinger followed with a sacrifice fly to left field. Miller then scampered home on a wild pitch to put her team in front to stay.
"These girls are trying to send a message that if they stay together and work together good things will happen," Zerr said. "That showed today."
The contest, which was slowed by a 21-minute weather delay before the first pitch, featured just five hits. Three of the seven runs scored on wild pitches.
"That's kind of what you expect from the first game," Berrey said.
Warrenton sophomore southpaw Kylie Witthaus and senior all-state righty Kathryn McChristy combined to strike out 12.
The Wolves have recorded three successive seasons of .500 or better. With seven seniors on a 14-player roster, Caplinger and her teammates are expecting big things.
"There's a strong core of seniors and we have some underclassmen that are really good," Caplinger said. "There's no telling, as we go along, how good this team can be."