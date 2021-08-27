Caplinger continues tradition of strong pitching as Timberland downs Warrenton

"Once she got into a groove, she was really, really good," Timberland senior catcher Carlie Lamparter said.

Caplinger compiled a 6-1 record last season in nine starts. Emma Tiefenbrunn did a majority of the work, recording an 0.98 ERA in 11 appearances.

Now, the new Emma is ready to anchor the pitching staff.

"I was close to her (Tiefenbrunn) and I've got her number (11)," Caplinger said. "I'm ready to go."

Caplinger gave up three runs on just one hit in the bottom of the third as the Warriors sent seven batters to the plate and capitalized on two hit batters and a pair of wild pitches.

Other than that one tough stretch, Caplinger was on fire, allowing just one hit. She set down nine in a row at one stage and retired 10 of the final 11 batters she faced.

"She lived low in the zone," Warrenton coach Chad Berrey said. "So we were pounding everything into the ground. She didn't give us a whole lot of good things to hit."

Timberland climbed out of its early 3-0 hole with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.