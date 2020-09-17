Cattoor continues to sizzle in helping Jefferson R-7 to quick start

FESTUS — Catryn Cattoor had just one fear as she drove the softball deep into the twilight Thursday.

The Jefferson R-7 High senior softball catcher thought for a brief moment she might do some damage to her own countenance.

Cattoor's 280-foot drive just cleared the wall in center inches above a photo along the fence honoring her along with the other seniors on the team.

"I looked up and thought, 'That's going to hit me square in the face,' " she said. "Luckily, it went over."

Cattoor's two-run drive in the sixth inning was one of the lone bright spots for the Blue Jays, who dropped a 23-8 decision to Perryville in a Jefferson County Athletic Association contest in Festus.

Jefferson, at 5-2, still is off to one of the best starts in school history, taking a backseat only to the 6-0 beginning by the 2016 team, which went on to finish third in the Class 2 state tournament.

This group has that final four potential, according to coach Robert Kuehnle.

And the hot-hitting Cattoor is one of the reasons for his optimism.