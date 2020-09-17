Cattoor continues to sizzle in helping Jefferson R-7 to quick start

FESTUS — Catryn Cattoor had just one fear as she drove the softball deep into the twilight Thursday.
The Jefferson R-7 High senior softball catcher thought for a brief moment she might do some damage to her own countenance.
Cattoor's 280-foot drive just cleared the wall in center inches above a photo along the fence honoring her along with the other seniors on the team.
"I looked up and thought, 'That's going to hit me square in the face,' " she said. "Luckily, it went over."
Cattoor's two-run drive in the sixth inning was one of the lone bright spots for the Blue Jays, who dropped a 23-8 decision to Perryville in a Jefferson County Athletic Association contest in Festus.
Jefferson, at 5-2, still is off to one of the best starts in school history, taking a backseat only to the 6-0 beginning by the 2016 team, which went on to finish third in the Class 2 state tournament.
This group has that final four potential, according to coach Robert Kuehnle.
And the hot-hitting Cattoor is one of the reasons for his optimism.
Cattoor went 3-for-4 against Perryville, including one of the longest home runs of her career. She pushed her average to an out-of-this world .727. To put that into perspective, her 3-for-4 effort raised her average a mere five points.
A four-year starter behind the dish, Cattoor hit .646 last season with a team-best 36 RBI.
Her hitting prowess and defensive skills, coupled with a flawless academic record, earned her attention from NCAA Division I schools across the country including Harvard, University of Tennessee-Martin and the University of Texas-San Antonio.
Cattoor will be attending Washington University in St. Louis for both its academic and athletic reputation. She plans on studying engineering.
"I've always valued my grades over everything else," she said. "I never let them slip."
She isn't kidding.
Cattoor has never gotten anything less than an "A" grade. Ever. From kindergarten to high school, straight As across the board.
"She just works hard," said her mother, Amy. "Any grade other than an 'A' is not acceptable in her world."
Cattoor's work on the softball diamond is just as bright. She has 16 hits in 22 at-bats this season with a team-high 11 RBI. A defensive wizard as well, she has at least one hit or has scored at least one run in 29 of her last 30 games since late in her sophomore campaign.
"Her softball IQ is off the charts," Kuehnle said. "I end up listening to her, so I can learn as a coach."
Jefferson senior outfielder Brittany Bittick said Cattoor puts in the extra work needed to be successful on and off the field.
"The way she focuses is amazing," Bittick said. "She's always first in the weight room, first to do everything."
Perryville coach Dustin Wengert was also impressed with Cattoor's performance.
"There are a lot of great players in our conference," he said. "She's certainly one of them."
The Blue Jays, a Class 2 school, took their lumps against Perryville (6-2) following a 5-1 start to the season in which they outscored their opponents 59-17. Senior infielder Maggie Brunke, junior pitcher/infielder Cameron Menke and freshman outfielder Marissa Fasnut have all come up with huge hits during the quick getaway.
Cattoor and Brunke combined for five of Jefferson's nine hits Thursday.
The Blue Jays were playing without two starters due to health concerns.
Perryville, a Class 3 school last season, scored six times in the opening inning and never looked back.
Ann-Marie Simpson reached base six times for the winners.
Perryville 23, Jefferson 8
