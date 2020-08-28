Chadwick, Haile lift Francis Howell Central in season-opening win

“They’ve been building for years to be in this spot,” Francis Howell Central coach Zach Sheets said of Chadwick and Haile. “They’ve done an incredible job, leadership-wise, with their peers and even some of the younger girls we have here. I’m lucky to be coaching those two. They’re freaking awesome.”

Chadwick went 2-for-3 with a single, double and four RBI while Haile was 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

“It was a great jump start to see our bats waking up a little bit,” Haile said. “We saw a lot of good at-bats. There were many positives throughout the team, a lot of people working hard.”

Francis Howell Central, the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, got help in the circle as junior hurler Kennedy Jensen pitched out of a series of jams.

Fort Zumwalt South had a runner on third base with less than two outs three times but the Bulldogs only came away with one run on an RBI single from Zoey Robinson in the fifth in a game which ended early due to a time limit. Robinson was 2-for-2 with a double.

Jensen gave up three hits and struck out 10 while walking one.