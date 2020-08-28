Chadwick, Haile lift Francis Howell Central in season-opening win

COTTLEVILLE — Emily Chadwick and Alyssa Haile are on a mission to help Francis Howell Central make some more noise on the area softball landscape this season.
One of two local teams to reach the quarterfinal round in the last two seasons, the Spartans began right where they left off with Chadwick, a shortstop, and Haile, a second baseman, leading the way.
Haile started a dominant fourth inning with a hit and Chadwick delivered a bases-clearing double as Francis Howell Central beat Fort Zumwalt South 7-1 in six innings on Friday in the first round of the Troy Leadoff Classic.
“This is really awesome, especially since we both started varsity as freshmen,” Haile said of Chadwick. “It’s been really cool to see just how far our program can grow. We’ve grown right along with it.”
Francis Howell Central went 21-9 last season and lost to Rock Bridge 8-0 in a quarterfinal, falling one game short of the state semifinal round for the second consecutive season. Sullivan is the only area team to reach the semifinals during that span.
The Spartans would like to change that trend.
Their junior duo helped get them off on the right foot offensively.
Chadwick put Francis Howell Central up for good with an RBI single in the third that drove in junior outfielder Josie Bezzole. Haile started a six-run fourth with a base hit before Chadwick blasted a bases loaded, bases-clearing double for a 7-0 lead.
“They’ve been building for years to be in this spot,” Francis Howell Central coach Zach Sheets said of Chadwick and Haile. “They’ve done an incredible job, leadership-wise, with their peers and even some of the younger girls we have here. I’m lucky to be coaching those two. They’re freaking awesome.”
Chadwick went 2-for-3 with a single, double and four RBI while Haile was 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
“It was a great jump start to see our bats waking up a little bit,” Haile said. “We saw a lot of good at-bats. There were many positives throughout the team, a lot of people working hard.”
Francis Howell Central, the No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, got help in the circle as junior hurler Kennedy Jensen pitched out of a series of jams.
Fort Zumwalt South had a runner on third base with less than two outs three times but the Bulldogs only came away with one run on an RBI single from Zoey Robinson in the fifth in a game which ended early due to a time limit. Robinson was 2-for-2 with a double.
Jensen gave up three hits and struck out 10 while walking one.
“Kennedy Jensen on the mound was really fun to watch from a coaching perspective,” Sheets said. “This was a great game to watch. It took our offense a time through to get going, I don’t know if it was jitters, but we got going. This was a great start.”
Fort Zumwalt South coach Sam Womack said she was happy to see the Bulldogs hang with the Spartans for three innings.
“We had solid innings and they made adjustments at the plate and we did not,” Womack said. “We’re a young team and we’re going to work on it moving forward. We’re going to work on those adjustments and try to make a little bit better contact. It was frustrating. Zoe is a dynamite player and we’re excited to have her.”
With their first win in hand, the Spartans are hoping their run continues well into October and ends with a trip to the state semis.
“We just want to take it one game at a time, build on a good start and keep going forward,” Chadwick said. “Part of that going forward is moving further ahead, we hope, than we’ve been the past couple of years. That’s the plan for us. We’re just going to keep working hard to achieve our goals to be successful.”
