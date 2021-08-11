Chadwick looking to lead Francis Howell Central to final four berth

Chadwick is the first Central player in more than a decade to receive an NCAA Division I scholarship, according to Sheets. She will continue her career at Missouri State University in Springfield. Christy Leath was the last Spartans performer to earn a Division I scholarship. A catcher, Leath went on to a successful career at Boston College.

Chadwick, who took up the sport at age 8, already holds Spartans career records in most hits, runs scored and stolen bases.

She is proud of her ability to play every position but notes that she will likely never pitch again especially at Central.

"I'm pretty far down on the list," she said.

The Spartans, who finished 16-12 last season, expect big things from Chadwick, Jensen and senior infielder Alyssa Haile, who will form the core of an experienced group. Of the 14 players on the roster, 10 are seniors.

That gives Sheets a reason to smile.

"A good part of this group has been playing together for three years," he said. "They've been around a while."

Jensen has been a steady rock in the circle for the last two seasons, compiling a 32-11 mark with 173 strikeout in 164 innings. She is three wins shy of setting the school record for career victories.