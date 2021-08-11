Chadwick looking to lead Francis Howell Central to final four berth

COTTLEVILLE — Emily Chadwick has fond memories of her short career as a softball pitcher.
The Francis Howell Central senior tossed a few innings for the Missouri Fury in an under-10 club game a few years back.
"It wasn't bad," she said. "I got a few people out."
Chadwick quickly abandoned the circle and began a stint that saw her play every other position on the diamond.
Now, the speedy left-handed slap hitter is fully entrenched in center field.
Chadwick serves as the leader of a Howell Central team that carries high hopes into the upcoming campaign.
The players went through a grueling practice session in the heat Wednesday morning.
Chadwick hardly broke a sweat as she showed her enthusiasm for the new season, which begins Aug. 30 when the Spartans host Lafayette.
"Can't wait," Chadwick said. "We're all excited."
Chadwick and senior left-handed pitcher Kennedy Jensen lead a balanced group.
The versatile Chadwick has started at all outfield and infield positions and can also catch.
"There isn't much she can't do," Central coach Zach Sheets said.
Chadwick is the first Central player in more than a decade to receive an NCAA Division I scholarship, according to Sheets. She will continue her career at Missouri State University in Springfield. Christy Leath was the last Spartans performer to earn a Division I scholarship. A catcher, Leath went on to a successful career at Boston College.
Chadwick, who took up the sport at age 8, already holds Spartans career records in most hits, runs scored and stolen bases.
She is proud of her ability to play every position but notes that she will likely never pitch again especially at Central.
"I'm pretty far down on the list," she said.
The Spartans, who finished 16-12 last season, expect big things from Chadwick, Jensen and senior infielder Alyssa Haile, who will form the core of an experienced group. Of the 14 players on the roster, 10 are seniors.
That gives Sheets a reason to smile.
"A good part of this group has been playing together for three years," he said. "They've been around a while."
Jensen has been a steady rock in the circle for the last two seasons, compiling a 32-11 mark with 173 strikeout in 164 innings. She is three wins shy of setting the school record for career victories.
"We've been looking for this (season) for a long time," Jensen said. "Us seniors want to have an impactful final year."
The Spartans have won 15 games or more each the last four seasons. Their last losing campaign came in 2016, when they sported an 11-15 record
Central reached the quarterfinal round in 2019 and 2018.
This experienced, veteran group enters the season with plenty of confidence.
"There's a good dynamic here," Chadwick said. "That makes us capable of making a run (to the state tournament). Everyone's back and we're excited to finally get over that hump. Everyone is having fun so far in practice."
The Spartans finished fourth in Class 4 in their only final four appearance in 2008.
Senior outfielder Josie Bezzole adds more punch to an already strong attack. A three-year starter, she hit .369 last season with 17 RBI.
"We've been a couple of bounces away from moving on," said Sheets, who is in his seventh year as head coach. "I'm very optimistic about this season. The pieces are there. This is probably the most experienced group we've ever had. We've got some high goals that I think are within reach."