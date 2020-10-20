 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class 3 softball quarterfinal preview capsule
0 comments

Class 3 softball quarterfinal preview capsule

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Sullivan 6, Washington 5

Hanna Johanning of Sullivan throws a pitch against Washington in the softball game in Washington, Missouri on Monday, August 31, 2020. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Sullivan Eagles at Logan-Rogersville Wildcats

What: Class 3 softball state quarterfinal.

When, where: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Logan-Rogersville High School.

Records: Sullivan 18-9; Logan-Rogersville 27-6.

Series history since 1999: 1-1. Logan Rogersville won 8-4 earlier this season in Sullivan's season-opening tournament, and Sullivan won 10-0 last season in the same tournament.

District championship scores: Sullivan 12, Cuba 0; Logan-Rogersville 16, Seneca 1.

What's next: Winner advances to Class 3 semifinal Saturday against either Perryville (18-5) or Bowling Green (18-7).

About Sullivan: Seeks a sixth trip to the state semifinals, including the last two seasons. … Went 1-2 against a trio of common opponents with Logan-Rogersville, beating Farmington and losing to Helias and Kickapoo. … Senior Hanna Johanning (.494, eight home runs, 38 RBI) leads seven Eagles who are hitting .300 or better. … Johanning (8-4 record, 3.03 earned run average in 74 innings) and sophomore Jaedin Blankenship (10-5, 2.69 earned run average in 75 and 1/3 innings) share the pitching duties.

About Logan-Rogersville: Seeking first state semifinal trip in program history. Made program-best quarterfinal appearance in 2015 in Class 3. … Just like Sullivan, beat Farmington while losing to Helias and Kickapoo during regular season. … On a six-game winning streak dating back to a 14-3 loss Oct. 3 to Kickapoo Oct. 3. … In district title win against Seneca, Cassidy Combs hit a three-run home run and a two-run home run.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports