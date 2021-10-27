Class 4 softball state semifinal spotlight: Post dives right in to help Incarnate Word's return to Springfield

BEL NOR — Incarnate Word Academy junior catcher Ella Post's catch of a foul pop fly to help send the Red Knights to the Class 4 softball state tournament will be long remembered, but she is ready make new memories.
Post caught a foul pop fly to help preserve a 3-2 victory for the Red Knights over the Warrenton Warriors in a Class 4 quarterfinal game last week at Incarnate Word.
"I do think the catch will be remembered for a long time," Post said. "It's a huge turning point. But I think we'll put it in the past when we go to state. Something else will happen that will help us push through."
The Red Knights (17-11) play Rolla (30-8) in a Class 4 semifinal scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
Incarnate Word (17-11) is making its fifth state semifinal appearance, including fourth-place finishes in 2017 and 2019. IWA also was fourth in 2000 and lost 3-2 to Marshfield in the 1999 Class 3 state championship game.
The Red Knights head into the final four riding a nine-game winning streak, including capturing the Class 4 District 3 championship with an 18-1 victory over McCluer North last week. The Red Knights also improved to 2-3 against Warrenton and snapped a three-game losing skid to the Warriors.
Rolla (30-8) is making its first trip to the final four. The Red Knights and Bulldogs have never met before in softball.
Incarnate Word's return to Springfield was made possible in part by Post's hustle and ability to make things happen.
Warrenton sophomore leadoff hitter Kaylen Reynolds hit a shallow pop foul ball between home and first base. Would it be caught?
Post, a three-year starter including the last two as a catcher, made sure it was. Post leaped from behind the plate. She called for the ball. Diving head first in front of the dugout, she caught the ball as she slammed into the dirt for the final out.
"I knew that I had to take charge. I knew I had to lay out and do everything I could to help my team out and finish off the game," Post said. "I said 'I got it' at the very last second. Yeah, I went for it."
Red Knights senior Becca Ramer was not surprised to see Post go all out to make the play.
"Ella is dedicated. She works hard," Ramer said. "She will lay it all out there. I think everyone is grateful for that. She will do anything for our team. It was a massive catch."
IWA coach Shannon Fitzpatrick agreed.
"That is very much of an Ella Post play right there," Fitzpatrick said. "Even in practice, she's like, 'Hey give me one. I want a popup that I can go get.' She has no issue diving and she has no issue sliding. She'll put her body on the line. She enjoys making those kinds of plays."
When practice began back in August, did the Red Knights envision a trip to Springfield?
"I did not actually," Post said. "But as each practice went on, we worked harder and harder. As the season went on, we proved our point. And now we've made it."
Fitzpatrick said the season began with the Red Knights being dealt a tough hand.
"We've faced nothing but challenges this year," Fitzpatrick said. "Starting off, we lost two girls because they had to transfer schools. We lost our starting third baseman who decided to pursue playing club ball instead of high school ball. We've had challenge after challenge this year. But these girls don't back down. They problem solve. They rise to overcome."
Post is one who has helped. She is a vocal team leader. She thinks nothing of yelling and screaming to get her teammates pumped up. If she sees something in practice she doesn't like, Post will say so.
"She'll get the girls excited and on there feet," Fitzpatrick said. "She sets the mood for us. She'll yell and scream her head off. The others feed off that."
Post gets it done offensively, too. She takes a .471 average with 33 RBI into state. Post has hit two homers, three doubles and seven doubles along with 10 stolen bases.
Behind the plate, Post calls the game. She knows what each pitcher's strengths are and adjusts accordingly in games.
"She has a profound knowledge for the game," Fitzpatrick said. "She understands. She's a natural competitor. She knows how the game works. She tries to outsmart somebody as a catcher, a baserunner or a hitter. She wants to be one step ahead of everyone else. This is definitely her best season all around. She's like the person people look to. She sets the tone a lot times in practice and in games."
Post was a freshman when Incarnate Word last went to state. She was a left fielder then. The Red Knights finished fourth.
This time, Post feels more comfortable going into state play. She believes this time will be magical for Incarnate Word.
"I did go as a freshman and it's even crazier that we get to go back again," Post said. "This time I'm a junior and it's different. I'm a leader on the team now. I'm super excited. We all believe in each other and every one of us is positive. We can do it if we keep our energy up."
The Red Knights have to find that right balance this weekend, Fitzpatrick said. That can spell success.
"We'll have to corral that excitement we have," Fitzpatrick said. "We want them to be focused. There's four teams left. We want to be the best and the last team standing. But to do that, we have to keep our heads level. We want to be the best version of us that we can possibly be."