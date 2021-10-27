Class 4 softball state semifinal spotlight: Post dives right in to help Incarnate Word's return to Springfield

"She has a profound knowledge for the game," Fitzpatrick said. "She understands. She's a natural competitor. She knows how the game works. She tries to outsmart somebody as a catcher, a baserunner or a hitter. She wants to be one step ahead of everyone else. This is definitely her best season all around. She's like the person people look to. She sets the tone a lot times in practice and in games."

Post was a freshman when Incarnate Word last went to state. She was a left fielder then. The Red Knights finished fourth.

This time, Post feels more comfortable going into state play. She believes this time will be magical for Incarnate Word.

"I did go as a freshman and it's even crazier that we get to go back again," Post said. "This time I'm a junior and it's different. I'm a leader on the team now. I'm super excited. We all believe in each other and every one of us is positive. We can do it if we keep our energy up."

The Red Knights have to find that right balance this weekend, Fitzpatrick said. That can spell success.

"We'll have to corral that excitement we have," Fitzpatrick said. "We want them to be focused. There's four teams left. We want to be the best and the last team standing. But to do that, we have to keep our heads level. We want to be the best version of us that we can possibly be."