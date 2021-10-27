Class 5 softball state semifinal spotlight: Jensen propels Francis Howell Central into final four

“We needed a pitcher and my coach came to me and said, 'You’re left-handed, give it a shot,’ Jensen said. “I was like, I’ll try my best.”

Jensen needed a few practice sessions before jumping into game action. She learned her craft by gunning a ball against a wall under the tutelage of her then-club coach Ben Brown.

“My first game, I shut them down and I thought that it was greatest thing,” Jensen said.

Her parents, Nicki and Dave, decided to hire a pitching coach when they realized that their daughter seemed determined to remain in the circle.

Jensen progressed rapidly to the point where she stopped playing other sports to concentrate on softball once she entered high school. She took over the top role as a sophomore and fashioned an 18-5 record with a 3.05 ERA.

In three years as the Spartans main hurler, Jensen is 53-17 with 437 strikeouts and 55 walks,

Central is 61-29 since Jensen first took over.

“She’s just been a rock for us out there,” Central coach Zack Sheets. “She’s someone we can always count on.”

Jensen’s winning aura has endeared her to her teammates.