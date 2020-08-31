Clifft strikes out 23, delivers winning hit as 'Couganeers' top Orchard Farm

ST. PETERS — Molly Clifft hears the same shouted encouragement every time she steps to the plate for the co-op Lutheran St. Charles/Duchesne Couganeers softball team.
“Let’s go, Elvis.”
The harkening to The King always puts Clifft in the right frame of mind, like it did Monday when her ninth-inning grounder scored Maddie Brenizer with the winning run as the host Couganeers edged Orchard Farm 4-3 in the season opener for both teams.
“My hitting instructor has told me to pretend I’m Elvis and that I need to be doing his little hip dance when I’m at the plate,” Clifft said. “It keeps me loose. It feels good to not only do something on the mound, but to do something valuable at the plate.”
Clifft drove in three of her team's four runs, including a two-run double in the third inning, and was 3 for 5 — though her production at the plate wasn't her most impressive contribution.
She also got the pitching win, striking out 23 Orchard Farm batters, allowing just five hits while walking two. Clifft threw 171 pitches and 119 were strikes.
“I have pitched some in my career,” Clifft said of extra-inning games. “I really do believe this is the most strikeouts I’ve had in one game, though. I felt good. I felt like my pitches were working and I was hitting my spots.”
Clifft's 23-pitch effort was the most for an area pitcher since Amanda Cabrera had 26 for Kennedy in a 14-inning sectional playoff loss to Bowling Green on Oct. 14 and 15, 2015.
Last season, Clifft had a 12-8 pitching record and struck out 143 hitters all season.
“Molly has really just matured as a pitcher and really has grown and developed and you could see that today in her control and her command of her pitches,” Couganeers coach Jon Bernhardt said. “She was able to hit spots and move it around, inside and outside. You have to give Orchard Farm some credit, they hit her occasionally, but she did a real nice job keeping them off balance.”
Orchard Farm jumped ahead with two runs in the top of the first on a two-run single by freshman shortstop Alyssa Ousley.
After the Couganeers tied the game 2-2 in the third inning, each team scored in the fifth and the score stayed tied 3-3 until the ninth, when Clifft delivered the game-winning hit.
Eagles coach Deb Wynn lauded freshman pitcher Faith Mitchell.
“I’m really happy with our effort, I thought we were aggressive at the plate, she’s a really good pitcher,” Wynn said. “She has a lot of speed and accuracy and moves the ball well. I was really happy. A few more hits and a few more successful bunts and it’s a different story. Real pleased with our defense and our pitcher. It’s the first time she’s every pitched a game. We just fell a little bit short. We’re going to keep working and try and get better.”
Bernhardt pointed the efforts of Violet Schneider and Rachel Small, who each had a hit in the eighth inning, turned the lineup over and put Clifft into position to walk off the win in the ninth.
“I told the girls that it (the eighth inning) was the key to the game,” Bernhardt said. “We were at the lower half of the order and they contributed to get us around to the top half of the order. It was huge, Violet and Rachel coming through with those hits."
