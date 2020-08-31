Clifft strikes out 23, delivers winning hit as 'Couganeers' top Orchard Farm

Clifft's 23-pitch effort was the most for an area pitcher since Amanda Cabrera had 26 for Kennedy in a 14-inning sectional playoff loss to Bowling Green on Oct. 14 and 15, 2015.

Last season, Clifft had a 12-8 pitching record and struck out 143 hitters all season.

“Molly has really just matured as a pitcher and really has grown and developed and you could see that today in her control and her command of her pitches,” Couganeers coach Jon Bernhardt said. “She was able to hit spots and move it around, inside and outside. You have to give Orchard Farm some credit, they hit her occasionally, but she did a real nice job keeping them off balance.”

Orchard Farm jumped ahead with two runs in the top of the first on a two-run single by freshman shortstop Alyssa Ousley.

After the Couganeers tied the game 2-2 in the third inning, each team scored in the fifth and the score stayed tied 3-3 until the ninth, when Clifft delivered the game-winning hit.

Eagles coach Deb Wynn lauded freshman pitcher Faith Mitchell.