Confirmed COVID-19 case ends Borgia's softball season

Borgia's softball season is over because of a positive case of COVID-19 on the team and the subsequent necessary quarantine period.

Borgia athletics director Chris Arand and head softball coach Andrew Eggert both confirmed Wednesday the Knights won't be able to take the field in time for the Class 3 District 3 tournament, which begins Oct. 14 in Sullivan.

“Our team is in quarantine,” Eggert wrote in an e-mail. “We will not be out in time for districts.”

Borgia (7-6), which was slated to be the No. 2 district seed, is the first area athletics team to have its season ended because of coronavirus.

The Knights last played Oct. 1 at Union, winning 16-0. The Knights also had to cancel regular-season games Monday against New Haven, Tuesday against Sullivan, Thursday against Incarnate Word and Oct. 12 against Lutheran St. Charles.

Arand said attempts were made to continue the season, but because of logistics with a positive test on the team and the need for all involved to quarantine, it proved impossible.