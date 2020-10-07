Confirmed COVID-19 case ends Borgia's softball season

Borgia's softball season is over because of a positive case of COVID-19 on the team and the subsequent necessary quarantine period.
Borgia athletics director Chris Arand and head softball coach Andrew Eggert both confirmed Wednesday the Knights won't be able to take the field in time for the Class 3 District 3 tournament, which begins Oct. 14 in Sullivan.
“Our team is in quarantine,” Eggert wrote in an e-mail. “We will not be out in time for districts.”
Borgia (7-6), which was slated to be the No. 2 district seed, is the first area athletics team to have its season ended because of coronavirus.
The Knights last played Oct. 1 at Union, winning 16-0. The Knights also had to cancel regular-season games Monday against New Haven, Tuesday against Sullivan, Thursday against Incarnate Word and Oct. 12 against Lutheran St. Charles.
Arand said attempts were made to continue the season, but because of logistics with a positive test on the team and the need for all involved to quarantine, it proved impossible.
“We even tried to see if we could play two games in one day,” Arand said of the district tournament. “It just wouldn’t work out because we wouldn’t be out of quarantine in enough time. Your heart goes out to the seniors because this is it for them. They got to play nearly an entire season, but they felt like they had a chance to win here and move on but now that can’t happen.”
The forfeiture of the district tournament isn’t the first such postseason instance in Missouri this fall. The Greenwood girls tennis team had to forfeit its Class 1 District 10 team championship match to Bolivar earlier this week because it went into quarantine.
Arand said there are a total of seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Borgia at the present time, but as of yet no other sports have been affected to the level softball has. He confirmed the Knights’ football game with St. Dominic at 7 p.m. Friday at home is still on as scheduled; the football team canceled last week's scheduled game against Parkway West because of COVID-19.
He said 80 students in the school currently are under quarantine due to potential exposure.
“Our school went back to hybrid model (Wednesday),” Arand said. “It means we’re back to half of our students (in school) because we just got hit so hard with those seven cases. Now that we’re in hybrid, we don’t have to quarantine because kids are now outside of six feet from each other in those classrooms. When we went full (population), we couldn’t guarantee that in every classroom. Typically, Franklin County, if a kid on a team has it and unless you can prove that every kid on the team didn’t come into contact with that kid for 15 cumulative minutes, they pretty much have to quarantine the entire team.”
