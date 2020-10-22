Cox hits game-ending homer to lift Marquette into state semifinal

CLARKSON VALLEY — Natalie Cox can pinpoint the precise moment she knew.
“Rounding first, I knew,” the Marquette sophomore left fielder said. “It was just kind of a relief because it was just a very stressful game. To finally have it over and it wasn't a complicated win was very nice.”
Cox smacked a 1-2 pitch over the fence in right field leading off the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off home run to lead the Mustangs to a 7-6 win over Cape Notre Dame in a Class 5 softball quarterfinal game Thursday at Marquette.
“I'm super proud of all of the girls. They've been battling. They've been resilient all year. We've just been playing our tails off all year long,” Marquette acting coach Jake Stiglich said. “Kudos to a good Cape Notre Dame team. They've been fantastic and they've had a great season.”
Marquette (11-3) advanced to play a semifinal game at Rock Bridge (27-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Bruins finished third in Class 4 last season.
“It's a quick turnaround, but these girls have been welcome to the challenge,” Stiglich said. “Rock Bridge has got a great program, but we'll just keep playing our game, stay within ourselves and good things will happen.”
The state semifinal appearance will be the fourth in six years for Marquette, which won a state championship in 2017, finished second in 2015 and placed fourth in 2018, all in Class 4.
“It's super exciting. We didn't even know if we were going to play this season, so it's just really cool that when we got to play we stepped it up,” said Mustangs junior shortstop Jess Wilsey, a three-year starter who was a freshman on the fourth-place team two years ago. “I'm excited to see what we can do. I think if we play like we can, we can beat anybody at this point.”
Notre Dame will lose six seniors from a 25-3 team that made the move from Class 3 to Class 5 this season.
“Every week we said a prayer and said a blessing that we got to play another week. The opportunity to finish the season, I really honestly didn't think it would happen,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Graviett said. “It was a great group, all six of those girls. We always talk about leaving the program better than when you found it.”
Notre Dame jumped on top 1-0 in the top of the fourth when Kalie Compas' hit got under the glove of Sophia Dunn in center, allowing a runner to score from first.
After getting no base runners on against Bulldogs left-hander Hailey Kutz through the first three innings, the Marquette offense went to work in the home half of the fourth as Dunn blooped a base hit just behind the bag at third and Wilsey followed with a no doubt, two-run home run to right-center, her third long ball of the season.
“I had a good, solid barreled groundball my first at-bat, so I was seeing her good,” Wilsey said. “I knew we needed some momentum to get going because we were just not hitting her great. I think that really stepped up everyone's game.”
Notre Dame took the momentum right back in the top of the fifth when Hailey Bennett blasted a three-run homer to center to make it a 4-2 game, but Marquette again grabbed it right back in the bottom of the frame.
After the first two batters were retired, No. 9 hitter Noelle Politte stroked a base hit to left to begin a string of five straight Mustangs reaching base with four of them scoring.
Dunn was hit by a pitch and Wilsey then drove home her third run with a single to left-center to cut the deficit to 4-3. After striking out in her first two trips to the plate, Mackenzie Gieseler turned on a 0-2 pitch from Kutz and deposited it line drive-style over the fence in center for a three-run homer and a 6-4 lead.
“It felt really good just to hit the ball,” Gieseler said. “I personally didn't think it was going over when I hit it, but it felt really good rounding third base and seeing my team at home plate.”
In the top of the seventh, Notre Dame put the tying run on base with a leadoff walk, but she was erased on a double play and Marquette was one out away from victory.
But, Bennett drew a five-pitch walk to bring up her cousin Ainsley Bennett and she sent a 1-1 pitch from Marquette righty Maddie Carney over the fence in right to tie the game 6-6.
“When you put those two girls in the middle of your order, good things are going to happen,” Graviett said. “Hailey has come a long way and is one of the best hitters in our area. She's been a big-hit person for us all year long. And Ainsley did that for us all year as a freshman last year.”
That dramatic blast set up Cox's dramatic blast off Hailey Bennett in extra innings and put the Mustangs one win away from another title game appearance.
“I'd been barreling the ball all game, so I knew that I was going to get a big hit at some point. It was just good timing that it happened then,” Cox said. “It's definitely a really good feeling and it's just exciting to help my team advance.”
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Marquette vs. Cape Notre Dame softball
Follow Steve Overbey on Twitter at @overbey13
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.