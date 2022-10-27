 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cox homer not enough as Marquette falls to Blue Springs South in Class 5 semifinal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — John Meyer knew his Marquette softball team was facing an offensive juggernaut Thursday.

Yet he couldn't help but shake his head in awe following an 11-2 loss to Blue Springs South in a Class 5 state semifinal at Killian Sports Complex.

"When you see them personally, you realize how many weapons they really have," Meyer said. "That is one really good team."

Marquette, making its fifth final four appearance in the last eight seasons, simply was unable to keep up with the Jaguars' 11-hit attack.

Senior Natalie Cox hit her area-best 15th homer in the contest to provide one of few highlights for the Mustangs.

"We came in with a game plan, we knew what to expect," Cox said. "It was just a matter of executing."

Blue Springs South (32-2) will face Francis Howell (28-6) in the title game at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Marquette sailed into the contest on a seven-game winning streak.

"We have nothing to regret here," Cox said. "Everybody is disappointed that we couldn't win one more game."

Aubrey Watson and Grace Bonczek had two hits each for the Mustangs, who were looking for a second title after winning the crown in 2017.

Marquette senior ace Maddie Carney gave up 11 hits and 10 earned runs.

The Jaguars broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Junior pitcher Madison Hoffman had three hits and two RBI including a home run. Ava Wilmes added a homer.

"Our girls did a really good job," Meyer said. "Nothing to be ashamed of."

Marquette (20-11) later fell 3-1 to Liberty-KC in the third-place game.

