Cox's blast helps Marquette rally past Summit in Suburban Yellow Pool clash

FENTON — Natalie Cox struggled to find the words.

The Marquette High senior slugger finally stumbled upon an apt description of the long home run she drilled Tuesday afternoon at Summit High.

"It felt like hitting something really small with a big caveman bat," Cox said.

Cox crushed a 260-foot blast to break a tie game and send the Mustangs to a 5-3 win in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool softball showdown.

Marquette (15-9, 4-1) won for the sixth time in the its eight games and improved to 16-2 against Summit since Aug. 29, 2012.

The Mustangs used the power of Cox and the finesse of senior pitcher Maddie Carney to snap the Falcons' nine-game winning streak.

Cox, who leads the area in round trippers with 12, snapped a 3-3 tie by ripping a 2-2 offering from Sami Scholtz well over the fence in center. The sixth-inning drive was a no-doubter the minute it left the bat.

"As soon as she made contact, I just jumped in the air," Carney said.

Marquette coach John Meyer said Cox has been locked in all season long. She leads the team with 30 RBI.

"It's hard to defend her when she hits the ball like that," Meyer said. "That showed that she was right on the pitch and had a great swing."

Cox immediately knew she made solid contact on the sweet spot of her bat.

"It's like you're catapulting the ball," Cox said.

The momentum-changing blast capped off a three-run uprising in the sixth inning that put visitors ahead to stay.

The contest was the resumption of a game that began two weeks ago but was halted in the bottom of the third by lightning.

Summit carried a 3-2 lead into Tuesday's completion of the contest.

Carney was literally unhittable during her five-inning stint. She struck out eight and walked just one in retiring 15 of the final 16 batters she faced. Carney set down 12 successive hitters until Ava Reinecke drew a leadoff walk to begin the seventh.

Summit (19-4, 3-2) was never able to square up Carney, who will continue her career at Southeast Missouri State University.

"I don't know, I just kind of go out there and pitch," said Carney, who improved her record to 9-4.

The Falcons sailed into the sixth with a 3-2 lead behind Scholtz, who had fanned the side in the fifth. Hailey Neuner began the rally with a double and Carney followed with a one-out single to tie the game.

Cox then came through with what she called, "my favorite home run of the season."

Marquette has had an up-and-down season that included a six-game losing streak after a 9-1 start to the campaign.

The hard-fought win on Tuesday served as a perfect pick-me-up with post-season play set to begin on Monday.

"This tunes us up and puts us in the right direction," Meyer said. "To come from behind here, on the road against a real good team, we can built a lot from that."

Summit's nine-game streak was its longest since it won its first 16 games last season.

Still, coach Chad Jones remains optimistic.

"Not a bad loss at all," Jones said. "I'm pretty confident in where we are."