Danchus delivers home run on mother's birthday as St. Dominic rolls past Incarnate Word

Danchus' third home run of the season was the highlight in another offensive explosions by the high-octane Crusaders. They are averaging 10.7 runs per game and have scored 13 runs or more eight times this season.

Those offensive eruptions have helped St. Dominic (12-4) win 11 of its last 12 games.

"This is a good team, it's a lot of fun to watch," St. Dominic coach Noah Duncan said. "The chemistry among this group is outstanding."

While Danchus keyed the offense, freshman pitcher Kelsey Kunz threw a blanket over the Red Knights' attack. She struck out seven and never let a runner get past second base. The 14-year-old showed the poise of a seasoned veteran, striking out back-to-back batters after allowing leadoff hits in the first and second innings.

"I stayed loose the whole day and my spins were good," Kunz said. "Getting all those runs, it gets you in a groove. It helps to know your team is there for you."

Kunz improved to 10-3. She has had five outings this season without allowing a run.

"She hasn't been fazed too much this year," Duncan said. "She's a pretty even keel kind of kid that handles pressure really well."