Danchus delivers home run on mother's birthday as St. Dominic rolls past Incarnate Word

BEL-NOR — Abbie Danchus was stumped.
The St. Dominic High junior simply could not come up with an appropriate birthday gift for her mother Monica.
So the hard-hitting catcher finally decided on the best present possible for the matriarch of a softball-crazy family.
A home run. An extremely long one.
Danchus drilled a tape-measure two-run shot Thursday to help the Crusaders to a 14-0 win over Incarnate Word in a five-inning, non-league contest in Bel-Nor.
"Glad I could do it for her," Danchus said.
Monica was thrilled with the gift, which included the home run ball as a memento.
"A pretty awesome present," Monica said.
Abbie has been in the giving mood lately. She has 22 hits in her last 37 at-bats (.595), including a trio of four-hit efforts.
But Thursday's round-tripper may have been her biggest blow of the season. The drive cleared the left field fence about 260 feet away and kept on rolling forever.
When the ball was finally retrieved, it was returned to Danchus, who gave it to her mother after the game.
"She didn't ask me (to homer) for a present," Abbie said. "I just wanted to do it."
Danchus' third home run of the season was the highlight in another offensive explosions by the high-octane Crusaders. They are averaging 10.7 runs per game and have scored 13 runs or more eight times this season.
Those offensive eruptions have helped St. Dominic (12-4) win 11 of its last 12 games.
"This is a good team, it's a lot of fun to watch," St. Dominic coach Noah Duncan said. "The chemistry among this group is outstanding."
While Danchus keyed the offense, freshman pitcher Kelsey Kunz threw a blanket over the Red Knights' attack. She struck out seven and never let a runner get past second base. The 14-year-old showed the poise of a seasoned veteran, striking out back-to-back batters after allowing leadoff hits in the first and second innings.
"I stayed loose the whole day and my spins were good," Kunz said. "Getting all those runs, it gets you in a groove. It helps to know your team is there for you."
Kunz improved to 10-3. She has had five outings this season without allowing a run.
"She hasn't been fazed too much this year," Duncan said. "She's a pretty even keel kind of kid that handles pressure really well."
Danchus, who leads the area with 28 RBI, received plenty offensive help from her teammates Thursday. Leadoff hitter Rylee McDowell and No. 9 hitter Jenna Little each had three hits. Victoria Owen reached base three times. Sophomore Mattie Tritz had a key two-run double in the second inning when the contest was still in doubt.
"I think we're all just coming together really well," Danchus said. "We have a lot of upperclassmen who are really good leaders."
McDowell got the ball rolling with a first-inning single. She eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Danchus.
Kunz, Little and McDowell highlighted a five-run uprising in the third with run-scoring hits.
St. Dominic scored in every inning and has tallied at least three runs in six of its last nine frames.
Incarnate Word (5-7) never got going offensively. Red Knights pitcher Sophia Otten had two hits.
"We've had a few confidence issues and that's kept us from getting the bats going," IWA coach Shannon Fitzpatrick said. "We're going to learn from this and not let it get us down."