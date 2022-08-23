 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danielle Blackstun, senior, Fort Zumwalt West

One of the top base stealers in the area, Blackstun heisted 27 bags in 29 attempts last season. She scored a team-best 37 runs and also hit .441 with three triples and five doubles. Recorded 14 multi-hit games for the Jaguars, who fashioned a 21-9 record.

