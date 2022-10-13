Defending Class 3 champ Blair Oaks brings out long ball to knock out Sullivan

SULLIVAN — Molly Lohden was all smiles.

The Sullivan High sophomore outfielder couldn't hold back the grin on her face Thursday after the Eagles plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning of a Class 3 District 5 softball semifinal showdown against Blair Oaks.

Everyone in the stands at Sullivan High could see the enthusiasm.

"We certainly came out firing," said Lohden, who drove in the initial run with an infield single.

That early-game high disappeared quickly as Blair Oaks answered the Eagles' out-of-the-gate outburst with nine consecutive runs on the way to a 9-2 win in the battle of final four teams from last season.

Blair Oaks (26-7), the defending Class 3 state champion, will face rival Fatima (29-3) in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Franklin County.

Sullivan, which finished third in the state last fall, concluded an up-and-down campaign with a 20-13 record.

The hard-hitting Falcons used five home runs and two extra base hits to climb out of the early hole with vengeance.

"When you get down 2-0, you can react two different ways," Blair Oaks veteran coach Sharon Buschjost said. "You can either pout about it or you can come out swinging. We came out swinging."

Senior Taylor Groner slammed a pair of two-run homers. Chesney Luebbering also added a two-run blast. Kenadi Braun and Belle Boessen hit solo round-trippers.

Groner ripped a two-run shot in the bottom of the first to tie the game and steal the momentum away from the Eagles.

"We felt pretty good coming into the game because we'd been on kind of a roll," Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said. "Then we get a couple runs and we're feeling good. We were the underdog, we didn't feel any pressure.

"We just didn't react the way I'd hoped we would."

Blair Oaks, located in the Jefferson City suburb of Wardsville, took the lead for good in the bottom of the second on Boessen's home run.

Groner added her second two-run blast in the third to push the Falcons out to a 5-2 cushion.

"The first at-bat, I was a little nervous," Groner said. "That second at-bat, I was feeling pretty good."

The Eagles had their share of opportunities over the first four innings while the outcome was still in doubt. They loaded the bases in the second and fourth, but came up empty.

"Just a few hits and we'd have been where we wanted to be," Lohden said.

Crump also lamented the wasted early opportunities.

"I told them, 'Guys, we're one hit away from tying it or taking the lead,' " Crump said. "I'm proud of them for getting runners on and making things happen."

Sullivan sophomore pitcher Evvie Blankenship gave up all five home runs, the most in any of her previous 51 career appearances. She received little help from her defense, which committed a pair of costly errors at the worst times.

"(Blair Oaks) is a great hitting team," Crump said. "But we had a very off night."

Sullivan senior standout Kayla Ulrich, who will leave as one of the most prolific hitters in the long history of the highly successful program, had two of the Eagles' six hits. She reached base four times.

Ulrich and Morgan Braun drew walks to start the game against Blair Oaks senior hurler Olivia Moyer, who finished with 10 strikeouts. Lohden reached on a bunt which brought Ulrich in from third.

Braun then scored on a wild pitch and it looked like the Eagles were in business.

But that was the extent of their offense the rest of the way. Lohden and Hayli Venable struck out with the bases loaded in the fourth while Sullivan was still within striking distance at 5-2.