Defending Class 4 state champion Washington's repeat bid ends with semifinal loss to Helias

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Grace Molitor thought she had staked the Washington High softball team to an early lead.

A hole in the outfield fence told another story.

Molitor ripped a hard-hit double down the left-field line in the first inning of the Blue Jays' Class 4 softball state semifinal Thursday against Helias.

With teammate Maddie Guevara on first base, it looked like the defending state champions would strike first.

But the ball rolled through a hole underneath the temporary fence and was ruled a ground-rule double, sending Guevara back to third base.

That bad break set the tone for the rest of the contest.

Helias bounced back with a run in the bottom of the first and never looked back on the way to a 5-1 win in the game at Killian Sports Complex.

Washington seemed out of sync the rest of the way and managed just four more his against Helias pitcher Kendyll Rackers.

"It would have been nice for us to get that first run," Molitor said. "It was one of the only spots that it could have gone under."

Washington junior pitcher Taylor Brown struck out 10 and allowed just three hits. The Blue Jays made three errors behind her and only two of the runs were earned.

The reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro pitcher of the year struck out 10 or more batters in 15 of 23 starts this season.

"To do what we did against a pitcher that good, I'm really proud of my team," Helias coach Kelly Fick said. "She's tough. We knew it would be really hard to score against her. And it was."

The Blue Jays had their share of chances and put 11 runners on base.

"We just couldn't get it done," Molitor said. "We didn't put the ball in play."

The Blue Jays carried a 10-game winning streak into their third final four appearance, outscoring their opponents 115-13 along the way. They won 23 of 24 games heading to Springfield.

But a chance at a repeat crown came crashing to an end.

"Things didn't go our way," Molitor said. "But there's nothing we can do about it now."

Senior Loren Thurmon had two of the Blue Jays' five hits. Molitor, Guevara and Elizabeth Reed had the others.