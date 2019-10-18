The Francis Howell Central softball team made some nice history Friday by beating Francis Howell 8-1 in the Class 4 District 6 title game at Fort Zumwalt East.
While it's the Spartans' second consecutive district title, they accomplished a first by hitting 20 victories in a season for the first time.
“We're really pumped up and excited,” Howell Central coach Zach Sheets said. “Back-to-back titles is a special thing for this group. The 20 wins was a cool milestone.”
Howell Central (20-8) advanced to play Pattonville, which defeated Hazelwood West 12-2 for the District 5 title, in a Class 4 sectional Wednesday.
The Spartans struck for four runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Senior Cece Carter got things rolling with a two-run double and sophomore infielder Lexi Floyd added a two-run single.
Sophomore Kennedy Jensen earned the pitching win for Central.
“Howell is in our conference and they play a similarly tough schedule,” Sheets said. “I really tip my hat to them for what they've done.”
St. Pius X 2, Kelly 1 — For the first time since 2016, the St. Pius X Lancers are headed to the sectional round.
Senior infielder Molly Flanagan homered to lead off the game and Pius (15-6) never looked back. Overall, Flanagan went 3-for-4.
Junior AJ Agers allowed three hits while striking out seven.
Pius will play East Carter (20-6) in the sectional round Wednesday.
Incarnate Word 11, Parkway North 0 (6 innings) — Lauren Gallagher went 4-for-4 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI to lead the Red Knights to the Class 3 District 3 title.
Junior Mia Boyd tossed a two-hitter to earn the win for Incarnate Word (16-6).
DuBourg 8, Hancock 5 — For first time since 2012 and seventh time in program history, the Cavaliers (8-8) won a district title by taking home the Class 2 District 3 crown at Herculaneum.
DuBourg will play Elsberry in a sectional game Wednesday.
Trinity 20, Hazelwood East 2 — The Titans won a district championship for the first time since a run of six successive sectional titles ended in 2013.
Trinity (6-21) will play St. Dominic, which beat St. Charles 4-0 for its district title Friday, in a sectional game Wednesday.