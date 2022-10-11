District softball roundup: Davis' single lifts Zumwalt West past Howell Central in 10 innings

Fort Zumwalt West High senior Ashleigh Davis geared up for arguably the biggest at-bat of her career early Tuesday night.

Moments later, she was mobbed by her teammates.

Davis capped a wild affair with a walk-off single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning to hand the Jaguars an 8-7 win over Francis Howell Central in a Class 5 District 4 softball quarterfinal in O'Fallon, Mo.

“That was very big," Davis said. "We have worked very hard all season. And we’ve played with every ounce of dedication and hard work that we’ve put into the program, and it’s very rewarding to see it come to life.”

Fort Zumwalt West (19-7) advanced to play host to Troy Buchanan (26-9) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a District 4 semifinal. Troy Buchanan defeated Liberty 6-2 on Tuesday. It’s the first time the Jaguars have won a district game since winning the District 3 title in 2020 — a season that culminated with a 3-2 Class 5 state quarterfinal loss to Rock Bridge.

Francis Howell Central, the defending Class 5 runner-up, finished 17-20.

Both the Jaguars and Spartans barreled the ball early and often Tuesday. Fort Zumwalt West grabbed a 4-3 lead in the first, but it was short-lived.

The Spartans pushed four runs across in the top of the third for a 7-3 advantage.

“They were swinging the bats and put up seven runs in the first three innings,” Oetting added. “We found ourselves down ... and we knew we were climbing a little bit from there.”

After the third inning, Davis, who pitched a complete game and picked up her 11th win of the season, found a steady rhythm. She surrendered 10 hits through three innings but allowed just two the rest the of day. She struck out six and walked one.

After clawing back to within a run, Jaguars sophomore Mackenzie Knehans blasted a solo home run to tie the game 7-7 in the home half of the sixth. The round-tripper was Knehans’ third of the season.

And it set the stage for Davis, who finished what she started.

“It was big time,” Oetting said. “It’s a product of her just feeling the situation and not wanting the season to come to an end yet. … If an at-bat extends your career for another day, that’s a pretty darn big at-bat.”

Seckman 4, Mehlville 1: Josie Lindsey had an inside-the-park home run and three RBI, lifting the Jaguars to a Class 5 District 1 quarterfinal victory at home.

Avenging a loss to the Panthers (17-7) from earlier in the season, Seckman (17-10) advanced to face Lindbergh (19-9) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Oakville in a district semifinal.

Seckman pitcher Claire Knoll struck out 11 and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning.

Mehlville's Madison Anderson hit a home run and pitcher Lily Douglas struck out 13.

Oakville 13, Poplar Bluff 4: Three Tigers players hit one home run each in a Class 5 District 1 victory at home.

Madison Rhyne, Morgan Kovach and Lilly Kahle all homered for Oakville (17-10), which will play host to Fox (9-18) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal.

Rhyne's home run was her eighth of the season and she also had five RBI as part of a 3-for-4 performance. Mary Tutwiler and Kahle also had three hits.

Marquette 13, Northwest Cedar Hill 7: Maddie Carney hit two home runs and drove in four to pace the Mustangs' winning 13-hit attack in the Class 5 District 2 semifinal at home.

Natalie Cox also had two hits, a home run — her area-leading 13th — and two RBI for Marquette (17-9), which won its fourth consecutive game and advanced to face rival Lafayette (17-10) at 4 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal at Northwest.

Troy Buchanan 6, Liberty 2: The Trojans remained unbeaten in eight all-time meetings against the Eagles and advanced to the Class 5 District 2 semifinals.

Macie Hunolt hit a three-run triple to lead the offensive effort for the Trojans (26-9) and she also pitched a complete game, striking out seven.

The Trojans advanced to play at Fort Zumwalt West (19-7) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal.

Timberland 8, St. Dominic 6: Gracie Miller and Riley Walkenhorst drove in three runs each as the Wolves built a big lead early and held off the Crusaders late.

Miller's day at the plate was highlighted by a home run, and Timberland (16-14) got two-hit efforts from Ava Kuzara, Paityn Slezak and Walkenhorst.

St. Dominic (22-5) got home runs from Jenna Little and Victoria Owen. Little had three hits while Owen was 2 for 4 with four RBI.

The Wolves, who snapped a three-game losing streak, advanced to play Francis Howell at 1 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal at Fort Zumwalt West.

Parkway North 1, Parkway Central 0: Addy Dennis scattered three hits and struck out 10 as the Vikings advanced into the Class 4 District 4 semifinals to face host Fort Zumwalt South at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first meeting between those programs since 2001.