District softball roundup: Fort Zumwalt South, Marquette, Troy all advance

Fort Zumwalt South scored early and often on the way to a 16-2 win over Hannibal in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Warrenton High on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (13-8) will be searching for their first district crown since 2011 and their 10th overall when they face Warrensburg (14-8) in the title game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Sami Picha had a home run and five RBI for South. Katy Mawer also homered for the Bulldogs, who scored seven runs in the opening frame.

The contest was stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.

Pitcher Sydney Kill allowed just two runs on one hit to pick up the victory.

Marquette 6, Lafayette 0 – The Mustangs (9-3) avenged an earlier loss this season to Rockwood School District rival Lafayette by posting a shutout in Class 5 District 2 play Thursday at Lakeview Park in Washington.

Junior Sophia Dunn homered and drove in two runs for the winners.

Sophomore pitcher Maddie Carney earned the win.

Marquette will face Eureka in the district title game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The Mustangs, who beat Eureka 7-4 on Oct. 6, will be seeking their sixth successive district crown.