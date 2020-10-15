District softball roundup: Fort Zumwalt South, Marquette, Troy all advance

Fort Zumwalt South scored early and often on the way to a 16-2 win over Hannibal in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Warrenton High on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (13-8) will be searching for their first district crown since 2011 and their 10th overall when they face Warrensburg (14-8) in the title game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Sami Picha had a home run and five RBI for South. Katy Mawer also homered for the Bulldogs, who scored seven runs in the opening frame.
The contest was stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
Pitcher Sydney Kill allowed just two runs on one hit to pick up the victory.
Marquette 6, Lafayette 0 – The Mustangs (9-3) avenged an earlier loss this season to Rockwood School District rival Lafayette by posting a shutout in Class 5 District 2 play Thursday at Lakeview Park in Washington.
Junior Sophia Dunn homered and drove in two runs for the winners.
Sophomore pitcher Maddie Carney earned the win.
Marquette will face Eureka in the district title game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The Mustangs, who beat Eureka 7-4 on Oct. 6, will be seeking their sixth successive district crown.
Troy 10, Holt 0 (5 inn.) – Troy rolled to a win in this Class 5 District 8 semifinal in Lincoln County.
The Trojans earned a measure of revenge after Holt beat them 4-3 in last year's district championship game.
Troy (19-6) will face powerhouse Rock Bridge (26-0) in the title game at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Rock Bridge, which has scored 10 runs or more in 17 games, downed Hickman 10-0 in the other semifinal.
Tori Hatton went 2-for-2 and drove in four runs for Troy. Morgan Shields had a home run and two RBI. Hailey Jolliff added two RBI.
Lily Arndt threw a complete game two-hitter. She she struck out eight.
Farmington 10, Cape Girardeau Central 1 – The Knights rolled to victory in a Class 4 District 1 semifinal at North County in Bonne Terre.
Farmington (19-11), which scored four runs in the first and never looked back, will play Hillsboro (18-9) for the district title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Shelby Bowling, Angelia Davis and Abby Robbins drove in two runs each. Robbins also earned the win as she allowed just the one run on four hits while striking out five.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.