District softball roundup: Perfect game, no-hitter highlight opening day

The St. Pius X softball team continued its winning ways to start off the postseason Tuesday at New Haven.
The Lancers turned eight hits and 12 walks into the 11-1, five-inning win over Hermann to open Class 2 District 4 play.
St. Pius (10-3, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) will play Jefferson at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal in New Haven.
Tuesday, Pius scored in every inning as the team scored two in the first, six in the second and one each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
AJ Agers led the way at the plate and in the circle.
On offense, she was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored. In the circle, she allowed one run on two hits while striking out 10.
The semifinal meeting with Jefferson (7-13), which beat Louisiana 11-3 Tuesday, marks the second meeting between the teams this season. On Sept. 22, St. Pius won 3-0 at home behind two Payton Baker RBI.
St. Pius is 11-4 against Jefferson since the teams first started playing one another in 2010.
St. Dominic 12, Francis Howell North 2 (5) — The Crusaders set up a district semifinal rematch with top seed Fort Zumwalt West by rolling in the team’s Class 5 District 3 quarterfinal Tuesday at home.
Senior catcher Jessie Blaine homered for St. Dominic (13-13, No.3 small-schools) while freshman first baseman Victoria Owen and junior center fielder Delaney Smith drove in a pair of runs each.
St. Dominic blew open a tie game with eight runs in the third inning.
Freshman Addison Henke earned the complete-game victory. She allowed five hits while striking out three and walking two.
The Crusaders will next take on top-seeded Fort Zumwalt West (16-4, No. 1 large-schools) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Howell North in a district semifinal.
The teams played earlier this season, with West earning the 9-5 win Sept. 2 at home. In the victory, Julia Crenshaw and Mary Kruse drove in a pair of runs each.
The winner in that game will play the Francis Howell/Francis Howell Central winner for the championship at 4 p.m. Thursday at Howell North.
Francis Howell Central 15, Pattonville 0 (4) — The second-seeded Spartans (15-11) rolled behind the power of three from junior outfielder Josie Bezzole.
Bezzole went 3-for-4, which included three RBI and three runs scored.
Junior Kennedy Jensen also had a big day at the plate and in the circle with two hits, two RBI and three runs scored while she threw a perfect game, striking out 11 of the 12 hitters she faced for Pattonville (2-9).
The win means that Howell Central will play rival Francis Howell (6-14) in the other district semifinal at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Howell North after the Vikings upset Fort Zumwalt North (15-7) Tuesday.
While Francis Howell holds a 22-15 series edge over rival Howell Central since 1999, the Vikings haven’t defeated the district rival in seven games. The last win for the Vikings in the series came by a 1-0 score in a game played Sept. 6, 2017.
Webster Groves 15, Affton 0 (4) — Webster Groves, the top seed in Class 4 District 2 play at Windsor, rolled to a quarterfinal victory Tuesday.
Webster (11-2, No. 6 large-schools) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
Senior catcher Hannah Jansen had a day for herself on offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and four RBI.
Senior infielder Kelly Collins and junior outfielder Alyssa Moran also provided a pair of RBI each.
Senior pitcher Maddie Buske threw a no-hitter as she walked one and struck out 11 to earn the win.
Webster Groves will now play Incarnate Word at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round as Incarnate got past Nerinx Hall 15-6 in their quarterfinal Tuesday.
The teams have only played once before in the past 20 years with Incarnate defeating Webster 4-2 at ABC Park as part of the Incarnate Word Slugfest during the 2006 season.
