District softball roundup: Perfect game, no-hitter highlight opening day

The St. Pius X softball team continued its winning ways to start off the postseason Tuesday at New Haven.

The Lancers turned eight hits and 12 walks into the 11-1, five-inning win over Hermann to open Class 2 District 4 play.

St. Pius (10-3, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) will play Jefferson at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal in New Haven.

Tuesday, Pius scored in every inning as the team scored two in the first, six in the second and one each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

AJ Agers led the way at the plate and in the circle.

On offense, she was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored. In the circle, she allowed one run on two hits while striking out 10.

The semifinal meeting with Jefferson (7-13), which beat Louisiana 11-3 Tuesday, marks the second meeting between the teams this season. On Sept. 22, St. Pius won 3-0 at home behind two Payton Baker RBI.

St. Pius is 11-4 against Jefferson since the teams first started playing one another in 2010.