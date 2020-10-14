District softball roundup: St. Joseph's stuns top-seeded Washington

St. Joseph's pitcher Michelle Origliasso was determined not to let the situation get the best of her.

After surrendering a four-run lead, Origliasso settled in and quieted the bats for top-seeded Washington in a Class 5 District 2 softball quarterfinal Wednesday at Lakeview Park.

The Angels’ offense then had a productive seventh inning to pull out a 6-4 upset win.

St. Joseph’s (7-4), the No. 8 seed in the district, scored two seventh-inning runs and Origliasso shut the Blue Jays down in the bottom of the seventh to secure victory.

“We knew that they were a great team, so we came in prepared,” Origliasso said. “We were coming in a little nervous, but we knew we had to come in on top of our game.

The Angels scored four runs in the third inning only to surrender two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to Washington (19-6, No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings).

A two-run home run by junior Emily Bruckerhoff tied the game in the sixth for the Blue Jays.

But the Angels scored the first of their two runs in the top of the seventh when junior outfielder Samantha Stryker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.