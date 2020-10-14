District softball roundup: St. Joseph's stuns top-seeded Washington

St. Joseph's pitcher Michelle Origliasso was determined not to let the situation get the best of her.
After surrendering a four-run lead, Origliasso settled in and quieted the bats for top-seeded Washington in a Class 5 District 2 softball quarterfinal Wednesday at Lakeview Park.
The Angels’ offense then had a productive seventh inning to pull out a 6-4 upset win.
St. Joseph’s (7-4), the No. 8 seed in the district, scored two seventh-inning runs and Origliasso shut the Blue Jays down in the bottom of the seventh to secure victory.
“We knew that they were a great team, so we came in prepared,” Origliasso said. “We were coming in a little nervous, but we knew we had to come in on top of our game.
The Angels scored four runs in the third inning only to surrender two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to Washington (19-6, No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings).
A two-run home run by junior Emily Bruckerhoff tied the game in the sixth for the Blue Jays.
But the Angels scored the first of their two runs in the top of the seventh when junior outfielder Samantha Stryker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
“One of the things we’ve been doing all season, in our shortened season, is that things never change, our focus, our outlook, any of it during games,” Angels coach JP Cummings said. “We just go to that next pitch and, not to say that we don’t get rattled, we just approach things professionally. We trust Michelle a lot in the circle. We were doing the same things we did all year, we compete in the moment.”
Cummings said Origliasso was 3-for-4 at the plate in the victory while Elizabeth Beldner, Amber Kopf and Kelsey Rowland all provided key at-bats.
St. Joseph's advanced to play Eureka (9-2) in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. It is the first meeting between the programs since 2007.
“We play a pretty tough schedule and we play quality opponents,” Cummings said. “I think it helps us get ready for whoever toes the rubber against us. We just go from there. We’ve got to go pitch-by-pitch and learn as the game goes on. I don’t meant to sound trite but we’ve just got to keep it in front of us.”
Francis Howell Central 6, Francis Howell 1 — Kennedy Jensen tossed a complete-game victory in the Class 5 District 3 semifinal at Francis Howell North.
Jensen allowed one run on six hits while walking two and striking out seven.
Emily Chadwick went 2-for-4 for Howell Central, which got RBI from Alyssa Haile, Ashley Leible, Samantha Mangnall and Skylar Webb.
The Spartans (16-11) advanced to play Fort Zumwalt West (17-4, No. 1 large-schools) for the district championship at 4 p.m. Thursday at Howell North.
Zumwalt West has won six of the last seven games against Howell Central, including 9-0 and 10-0 victories earlier this season.
Orchard Farm 12, Wright City 9 (8) — A six-run eighth inning was the difference for the Eagles in the Class 3 District 2 quarterfinal at Montgomery County.
Nicole Voigt was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Faith Mitchell pitched all eight innings for the Eagles as she surrendered the nine runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking four.
Orchard Farm (3-9) will play Winfield (13-10), which defeated Lutheran St. Charles 8-6 in its quarterfinal, in a district semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery County.
Winfield is 28-5 over the last 20 seasons against Orchard Farm. That includes wins in the last seven straight against the Eagles.
Rosati-Kain 10, Mehlville 0 — Mya Bethany struck out 11 in a complete-game pitching effort and helped her own cause at the plate by going 3-for-3 with five RBI as the Kougars won their Class 4 District 2 quarterfinal at Windsor.
Rachel Martin was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Kate Kleinigger was 3-for-4 for Rosati-Kain (7-0), which advanced to play at Windsor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal. It is the first meeting between the programs this century.
Troy Buchanan 7, Liberty 0 — Bella Wilson was 4-for-4 with an RBI and two doubles as the Trojans advanced to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals at home.
Dallis Darnell and Tori Hatton also had three-hit games for Troy (18-6), which plays host to Holt at 4 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal.
Lily Arndt struck out seven in five innings and allowed only two hits to get the pitching victory.
