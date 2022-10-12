District softball roundup: Sullivan sets up showdown with Blair Oaks; Westminster powers past St. Charles West

The Sullivan High softball team is peaking at the perfect time.

"Things are finally falling our way," Eagles coach Ashley Crump said. "They're hitting the ball the way we want them to, the way we knew they could hit all along."

Kayla Ulrich and Dorie Richardson slammed first-inning homers to propel Sullivan to a 13-0 win over Owensville in a Class 3 District 5 quarterfinal Wednesday night in southern Sullivan.

The Eagles (20-12) have won five in a row and will face defending state champion Blair Oaks (25-7) in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Blair Oaks beat Sullivan 4-0 in a Class 3 state semifinal a year ago.

Ulrich, who is heading to Missouri State University, added a tape-measure home run in the fourth on Wednesday. She finished with four RBI.

Sullivan is seeded third in a power-packed district tournament, which also features top-seeded Fatima (28-3).

The Eagles have been the No. 1 seed in district play in each of the past five seasons, according to Crump.

Not this time.

"It takes the pressure off," Crump said. "It's underdog day."

Fatima plays Borgia (14-12) in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Borgia beat Cuba 12-2 in the other quarterfinal on Wednesday. Celia Gildehaus and Addie Whittaker had the big hits for the Knights.

Westminster 12, St. Charles West 2: A year ago, the Wildcats saw their season end in a district final against the Warriors.

The Wildcats weren’t going to let history repeat itself.

Behind a power-packed offense and crisp pitching, Westminster rolled to a five-inning win in this Class 3 District 2 semifinal at Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex.

Westminster (18-6) advanced to face Ursuline (9-20) in the district final at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Chesterfield.

“It was definitely motivation for the girls,” Westminster coach Dan Petke said. “We didn’t like how it ended. We played a really close game with them last year in the district championship, and so they were ready this time around to come out and compete against a good team.”

The No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, the Wildcats scored in every inning of Wednesday’s game.

Sophomore outfielder Allie Branstetter hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to give Westminster a 4-0 lead. Sophomore Paige Branstetter went 2 for 4 with a double, while freshman Addi Drumm collected two hits and an RBI. Senior Julia Martin finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Six of Westminster’s 13 hits went for extra bases, including five doubles.

“We had production from up and down the lineup,” Petke added. “From the beginning of the year, we’ve been growing throughout the season and we want to be playing our best softball right now, and I think we are doing that.”

Wildcats senior Gabby Merrifield picked up her 13th win of the season with a dominant performance in the circle. Merrifield allowed two runs off one hit in a complete-game effort. She struck out five and walked four.

Senior Leanna Mitts had the lone hit for the St. Charles West (3-22). Junior Reese Schuster drove in the only run. Mitts allowed nine earned runs, struck out two and walked two.

McCluer North 12, Hazelwood East 2: The Stars advanced to the Class 4 District 3 semifinals.

The Stars (17-8) have won two in a row and four of their last six and will face top-seeded Incarnate Word Academy (9-20) in a district semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at Incarnate Word.

McCluer North lost to Incarnate Word 18-1 in a district final last season.

Hazelwood East finished 12-3.

Francis Howell North 12, Pattonville 1: The Knights entered their Class 5 District 3 semifinal against Pattonville with just four wins. Two of those came within the last week.

"We've got a lot of young kids and it took a while for them to catch up to the speed of playing on varsity," Howell North coach Mike Freedline said.

Ryleigh Albers went 2-for-3 to pace the attack. She scored twice and added a pair of stolen bases. Nina Hewlett added two hits and two RBI.

Junior pitcher Evie Kraus tossed a one-hit hitter.

Howell North (5-23) secured a spot in the district final against Kirkwood (10-16) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pattonville.

North broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run fourth inning and exploded for eight more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

At one point this season, the Knights sported a 2-22 mark. They dropped 18 successive games from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4.

"We never thought our season would go like this," Freedline said. "We've had a bunch of injuries and we've never had a full team until just recently."

Pattonville finished 12-14.

Kirkwood 13, Rosati-Kain 1: The Pioneers blitzed the Kougars with an eight-run second inning in a Class 5 District 3 semifinal at Pattonville.

Bowling Green 2, Orchard Farm 0: In a game delayed one day because of inclement weather, the Eagles fell in a Class 3 District 3 quarterfinal at St. Charles Community College.

Orchard Farm finished 10-13.

Bowling Green (20-9) advanced to face Mexico (19-12) in a district semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Orchard Farm.

Valley Park 12, Hermann 2: The Hawks provided plenty of offense in this Class 2 District 4 semifinal.

Senior Josie Menley and junior Katie Mann drove in three runs apiece as the Hawks batted around twice. Abby Scott added three hits and two RBI.

"We've played a lot tougher schedule this year and our record might not be as good as it has been," coach Katie Alexander said. "But it definitely helped us to prepare for districts."

The No. 8 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, Valley Park (12-11) will host Montgomery County (9-18) in the District 4 championship at 4 p.m. Friday.

"Especially with our five seniors all playing a big role, we feel like we can keep our season alive," Alexander added.

Montgomery County beat Jefferson 17-3 in the other District 4 semifinal.

Hermann finished 4-15.

Hillsboro 11, Cor Jesu 1: The Hawks posted their seventh win in their last eight games and in this Class 4 District 2 quarterfinal. It was their second win over Cor Jesu this fall.

The No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, Hillsboro (23-9) will face Summit (22-4) a District 2 semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Windsor.

Cor Jesu finished 14-14.

Ursuline 15, University City 0: Senior Abby Schmidt collected two hits and drove in four runs to help the Bears to a Class 3 District 2 semifinal win.

Ursuline (9-20) will face Westminster (18-6) at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex.