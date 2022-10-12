District softball roundup: Westminster powers past St. Charles West, advances to district final

A year ago, the Westminster softball team saw its season end in a district final against St. Charles West.

The Wildcats weren’t going to let history repeat itself Wednesday afternoon.

Behind a power-packed offense and crisp pitching, Westminster topped St. Charles West 12-2 in five innings in a Class 3 District 2 semifinal at Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex.

Missouri district softball tournaments District softball tournaments got under way Oct. 11. Follow the scores, schedules and stats here.

Westminster (18-6) advanced to face Ursuline (9-20) in the district final at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Chesterfield.

“It was definitely motivation for the girls,” Westminster coach Dan Petke said. “We didn’t like how it ended. We played a really close game with them last year in the district championship, and so they were ready this time around to come out and compete against a good team.”

The No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, the Wildcats scored in every inning of Wednesday’s game.

Sophomore outfielder Allie Branstetter hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to give Westminster a 4-0 lead. Sophomore Paige Branstetter went 2 for 4 with a double, while freshman Addi Drumm collected two hits and an RBI. Senior Julia Martin finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Six of Westminster’s 13 hits went for extra bases, including five doubles.

“We had production from up and down the lineup,” Petke added. “From the beginning of the year, we’ve been growing throughout the season and we want to be playing our best softball right now, and I think we are doing that.”

Wildcats senior Gabby Merrifield picked up her 13th win of the season with a dominant performance in the circle. Merrifield allowed two runs off one hit in a complete-game effort. She struck out five and walked four.

St. Charles West finished 3-22.

McCluer North 12, Hazelwood East 2: The Stars advanced to the Class 4 District 3 semifinals.

The Stars (17-8) have won two in a row and four of their last six and will face top-seeded Incarnate Word Academy (9-20) in a district semifinal at 4 p.m. Thursday at Incarnate Word.

McCluer North lost to Incarnate Word 18-1 in a district final last season.

Hazelwood East finished 12-3.

Francis Howell North 12, Pattonville 1: The Knights entered their Class 5 District 3 semifinal against Pattonville with just four wins. Two of those came within the last week.

Howell North posted its fifth victory of the season and secured a spot in the district final against Kirkwood (10-16) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pattonville.

The Knights (5-23) broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run fourth inning and exploded for eight more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Pattonville finished 12-14.

Kirkwood 13, Rosati-Kain 1: The Pioneers blitzed the Kougars with an eight-run second inning in a Class 5 District 3 semifinal at Pattonville.

Bowling Green 2, Orchard Farm 0: In a game delayed one day because of inclement weather, the Eagles fell in a Class 3 District 3 quarterfinal at St. Charles Community College.

Orchard Farm finished 10-13.

Bowling Green (20-9) advanced to face Mexico (19-12) in a district semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Orchard Farm.

Valley Park 12, Hermann 2: The Hawks provided plenty of offense in this Class 2 District 4 semifinal.

The No. 8 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, Valley Park (12-11) will host Montgomery County (9-18) in the District 4 championship at 4 p.m. Friday.

Montgomery County beat Jefferson 17-3 in the other District 4 semifinal.

Hermann finished 4-15.

Hillsboro 11, Cor Jesu 1: The Hawks posted their seventh win in their last eight games and in this Class 4 District 2 quarterfinal. It was their second win over Cor Jesu this fall.

The No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, Hillsboro (23-9) will face Summit (22-4) a District 2 semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Windsor.