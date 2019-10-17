It took a while, but the Wright City softball team finally managed to put away host Winfield Thursday.
The Wildcats defeated the Warriors 7-4 in a Class 3 District 8 semifinal even after squandering a four-run lead.
Wright City advanced to face Mexico for the title at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Summer Boswell and Tristen Head each drove in a pair of runs for the Wildcats.
Wright City pitcher Melissa Locke picked up the complete game victory, allowing just one earned run with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Wright City (23-4, No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings), which won state championships in 1993 and 1994, last reached the sectional round in 2005.
Francis Howell 2, Fort Zumwalt East 0 • The Vikings picked up their third consecutive victory with a pair sacrifice flies from Dani Lindsey and Hattie Ostermeyer to beat the the Lions in a Class 4 District 6 semifinal.
Ostermeyer also pitched four scoreless innings for Howell (5-17), which will face top seed Howell Central for the district title at 4 p.m. Friday.
“Our goal has always been to prepare for the postseason, so no matter our record or our seeding, that’s where our focus is,” Francis Howell coach Jenn Beckmann-Brown said. “Our first two matches with Central don’t reflect the team we truly are, so our girls are excited about the opportunity to prove themselves.”
Howell Central last won a district title in 2008. Howell, which won a district title in 2016, lost to the Spartans twice during the regular season.
Seckman 5, Jackson 4 • Lauren Montgomery drove in the game-winner as the Jaguars walked it off against the Indians in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Abby Stout drove in a pair of runs while senior infielder Blakeli Holdenreid and freshman infielder Josie Lindsey each collected a pair of hits for Seckman in a Class 4 District 1 semifinal win at the Farmington Sports Complex.
Seckman (21-6) will play Northwest Cedar Hill (23-4) at 5 p.m. Friday for the title.
Senior Lauren Montgomery earned the win in the circle.
Seckman defeated Northwest 10-7 on Sept. 23 at home.
St. Charles 6, Lutheran St. Charles 5 • Hayley Reibe provided a walk-off hit as the Pirates eked out their seventh consecutive win against the Couganeers in a Class 3 District 6 semifinal.
St. Charles (15-9) will play St. Dominic for the title at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Orchard Farm.
St. Dominic owns a 12-1 series advantage since at least 1999.
Oakville 8, Cor Jesu 7 (8 inn.) • Senior Amanda Fitwilliam belted a walk-off home run in extra innings as the Tigers held off the Chargers in a Class 4 District 2 semifinal at home.
Oakville enior pitcher Calynn Gicante struck out one in 1/3 of an inning to pick up the win.
Oakville will meet top-seeded and host Summit for the title at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Summit won the previous meeting between the teams 11-10 on Oct. 8.
St. Joseph's 6, Kirkwood 5 • The Angels held off a furious seventh inning rally to defeat the Pioneers in a Class 4 District 4 semifinal.
Ahead 6-1, St. Joseph's (9-9) surrendered four runs in the bottom half of the last inning and still held on.
Junior pitcher Michelle Origliasso drove in three runs and earned the win.
St. Joseph's will play Webster Groves in the final at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Hazelwood West 3, Parkway Central 1 • The Wildcats scored all of their runs in the first inning and never looked back in a Class 4 District 5 semifinal victory.
The Colts also put their lone run on the board in the bottom of the first but were held scoreless the rest of the way.
Abigail Cafolla drove in a run and only gave up three hits, while Megan Hogan added a pair of runs as West (7-13) advanced to face Pattonville for the championship at 4:15 p.m. Friday.