Dominating performance by Blaine pushes St. Dominic past Francis Howell Central

COTTLEVILLE — Jess Blaine flew out to center field in her first at-bat Monday.

The senior catcher didn’t miss again in leading St. Dominic to a 14-5 nonconference softball victory at Francis Howell Central.

Blaine went 4-for-5 with two triples, a two-run home run, a grand slam, seven RBI and four runs scored. The home run was her fourth of the season and her RBI total grew to 20.

“I have a little bit of a problem adjusting to different speeds of pitching,” said Blaine, an Auburn University pledge. “I wasn’t quite on time with that one, I was a little bit off. I just missed it. So coming up in my next at bat I was ready to get on top of it. I got a good feeling and I broke out.”

And that was just her effort at the plate.

As a catcher, Blaine threw out a Spartans runner trying to steal and made a pair of putouts on plays at the plate to cut down runners.

“She played a heck of a ballgame and Jess has been fantastic for us all season long,” St. Dominic coach Noah Duncan said. “You haven’t gotten to see all at the same time. (Monday), you got to see it all in living color. She was fantastic and she does a remarkable job handling our young pitchers.”