Dominating performance by Blaine pushes St. Dominic past Francis Howell Central

COTTLEVILLE — Jess Blaine flew out to center field in her first at-bat Monday.
The senior catcher didn’t miss again in leading St. Dominic to a 14-5 nonconference softball victory at Francis Howell Central.
Blaine went 4-for-5 with two triples, a two-run home run, a grand slam, seven RBI and four runs scored. The home run was her fourth of the season and her RBI total grew to 20.
“I have a little bit of a problem adjusting to different speeds of pitching,” said Blaine, an Auburn University pledge. “I wasn’t quite on time with that one, I was a little bit off. I just missed it. So coming up in my next at bat I was ready to get on top of it. I got a good feeling and I broke out.”
And that was just her effort at the plate.
As a catcher, Blaine threw out a Spartans runner trying to steal and made a pair of putouts on plays at the plate to cut down runners.
“She played a heck of a ballgame and Jess has been fantastic for us all season long,” St. Dominic coach Noah Duncan said. “You haven’t gotten to see all at the same time. (Monday), you got to see it all in living color. She was fantastic and she does a remarkable job handling our young pitchers.”
St. Dominic (5-9) won its second consecutive game for its first win streak of the season on the heels of suffering through a five-game losing streak.
The Crusaders scored a run on an error in the first inning, a second-inning RBI by freshman first baseman Victoria Owen to make it 2-0 and also got a two-run home run in the sixth by junior center fielder Delaney Smith to make it 12-2.
Every other inning had Blaine’s fingerprints all over them:
A triple to lead off the third.
A two-run home run in the fourth.
A grand slam in the fifth.
An RBI triple she legged out in the seventh.
“Offensively, this is definitely the best game I’ve had this year,” Blaine said. “It’s always a joy to come to the plate to battle, fight and try to see what’s working and to make something happen. When everything is going well, it’s just double the excitement.”
Blaine backstopped the win for freshman pitcher Addison Henke, who allowed just three runs on six hits while striking out two.
Freshman pitcher Sydney Webb suffered the loss for Howell Central (10-8, No. 5 in the STLhihgschoolsports.com large-schools rankings), which dropped its third game in a row.
“We did have a bunch of different players in different situations,” Spartans coach Zach Sheets said. “We’re in a time where we’re learning every day. We’re in a time where we’re figuring out the best moves to make for postseason October.”
Making moves for the postseason took on a new significance as the Missouri State High School Activities Association released its class and district alignments earlier Monday.
Both schools will play in the Class 5 District 3 tournament next month at Francis Howell North.
“I found out about it this morning and it is nice to face a team that’s in your district and get a win,” Duncan said. “It’s very nice.”
St. Dominic vs. Francis Howell Central softball
