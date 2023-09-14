Davion Sides told anyone who would listen.

The DuBourg senior football player spent last week handing out guarantees to his fellow students.

A starting linebacker and offensive lineman, Sides promised a victory in the Cavaliers home game against Affton on Sept. 8.

"I put it in their heads that we're not just going to try and win — we're going to win," said Sides, a four-year regular.

The proclamation was bold for a player on a team that had lost 28 successive games and hadn't posted a win in 1,449 days.

But Sides was dead serious and for the most part, the student body at the catholic college prep school took his words to heart.

"When he talks, people usually believe him," said DuBourg senior Jimmy Staub, a wide receiver and defensive back.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Sides was spot on with his Joe Namath-like prediction.

DuBourg beat Affton 64-24 before a larger-than-usual crowd at DuBourg.

The win set off a massive celebration on the south side of St. Louis and erased one of the longest losing streaks in the state.

The Cavaliers' last win prior to Friday was a 32-19 triumph over Missouri Military Academy on Sept. 20, 2019.

DuBourg, which partners with Hancock High, jumped out to a 37-8 lead in the first half Friday and never looked back.

"It was so exciting," second-year DuBourg coach Chad Masters said. "The students rushed the field and everybody just put their arms around one another for a group hug. Players just hung around talking with one another and the fans — just soaking in the moment."

The win was especially meaningful to a core group of seniors who have suffered through three winless campaigns.

Sides, his twin brother David and Staub were among the players who have persevered through the difficult times.

"When the clock went to zero, I just started jumping," said Davion Sides, who had 11 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. "I got the water bucket and poured it on (Masters).

"I just kept looking at the scoreboard and smiling."

Staub, who had a pair of catches for 52 yards, started as a freshman and waited a long time for the special moment.

"Losing so many times made this feel even better," Staub said. "And finally, it happened."

The senior group never gave up. As sophomores, Sides and Co. lost all seven games and were outscored 338-14 along the way, They were shut out five times.

Last season wasn't much better. The Cavaliers went 0-10 and lost seven games by 30 points or more.

"No matter how bad it was, we just kept working at it," Staub said. "Figuring we'd eventually win one."

Explained Davion Sides, "I always knew that one day we would get it done. I just didn't know how late (in my career) it would come."

Masters said his team kept its spirits up throughout the long losing skein.

"They never stopped believing in themselves," Masters said. "That's the important part. They didn't get down. They just kept on going."

Davion Sides had good reason to make his bold prediction.

The Cavaliers played relatively well in a 34-28 overtime loss to De Soto in their season opener.

Davion Sides said the team had a spirited practice leading up to the Affton game, which helped add more fuel to his optimism.

"It was one of those things where I can't just say it, I've got to show people," Davion Sides said. "We went out and showed them."

Senior quarterback Jack Masters hit on 19 of 23 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 116 yards.

Sophomore running back Travis Moorehead ran for 99 yards as the Cavaliers amassed 790 total yards.

"The best part was seeing the joy on the kids faces after all they've been though," Chad Masters said. "As a coach, you love to see that kind of reward. Overall, top to bottom, they really executed well."

The Cavaliers return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Windsor (1-2).

Davion Sides, who is second on the team with 22 tackles, is on a big-time roll with his predictions. He has one more prognostication to those who are willing to listen.

"This is not going to be our only win this season," he promised.