Dydell helps Fort Zumwalt North edge Fort Zumwalt East for tournament title

ST. PETERS — McKenna Dydell made the most of her opportunities Saturday.

Pitching and batting ninth for Fort Zumwalt North in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East softball tournament, Dydell came through both ways.

The sophomore pitched a solid game and drove in the game-winning run to lead the Panthers to a 2-1 victory for the title against host Zumwalt East.

“I like to push myself and I come in expecting to do very well,” said Dydell, who has the second fewest plate appearances of any player in Zumwalt North’s lineup. “I just want to do what I can to help the team and that means hitting and I was really happy with what I was able to do. I like to swing for the fences and it felt great to help.”

Zumwalt North (6-3) scored a first inning run on an error before Dydell pushed the lead to 2-0 with a run-scoring double in the second.

In the circle, Dydell held Zumwalt East (5-6) to four hits in six innings before senior Kelly Allensworth pitched the seventh inning to earn her first save of the season.

Dydell improved to 3-0, with each victory coming this week.