Dydell helps Fort Zumwalt North edge Fort Zumwalt East for tournament title

ST. PETERS — McKenna Dydell made the most of her opportunities Saturday.
Pitching and batting ninth for Fort Zumwalt North in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East softball tournament, Dydell came through both ways.
The sophomore pitched a solid game and drove in the game-winning run to lead the Panthers to a 2-1 victory for the title against host Zumwalt East.
“I like to push myself and I come in expecting to do very well,” said Dydell, who has the second fewest plate appearances of any player in Zumwalt North’s lineup. “I just want to do what I can to help the team and that means hitting and I was really happy with what I was able to do. I like to swing for the fences and it felt great to help.”
Zumwalt North (6-3) scored a first inning run on an error before Dydell pushed the lead to 2-0 with a run-scoring double in the second.
In the circle, Dydell held Zumwalt East (5-6) to four hits in six innings before senior Kelly Allensworth pitched the seventh inning to earn her first save of the season.
Dydell improved to 3-0, with each victory coming this week.
“I’m proud of myself and this feels very good today,” Dydell said. “We had a couple of good games (Friday), but you have to stay on the grind. You can’t just stop. Keeping the right mindset is important and that helps you succeed.”
Zumwalt East scored in the fourth to pull within 2-1 and had two runners on in the fifth but could not get on the board again.
The Lions, who advanced to the final by beating St. Charles 10-0 on Thursday and topping Fox 3-2 on Friday, got a solid complete-game effort out of senior pitcher Chloe Smallfield.
“Sometimes they fall and sometimes they don’t,” Zumwalt East coach Anthony Wiber said. “To be in this championship game for how young we are is something. To have five games in six days and for Chloe to pitch them all, that’s incredible. She went out there, she battled and she gave us a chance to win, just like she does every time she’s out there.”
The Panthers have won four games in a row and five out of six.
Their 6-3 start is the program’s best since 2015, which was the last season Zumwalt North finished with a winning record.
“It really took them a while to adjust to game speed,” Panthers coach Steve Siebert said. “We’re really starting to get our timing down. The big difference for us this year is the pitching and defense.”
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
09/19/20- Softball - FZ North vs FZ East
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.