Summit's Lauren Perone hits an RBI single during a softball game against Parkway North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Lucy Greenwald hits an RBI single during a softball game against Parkway North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Abby Ulsas (14) pulls into second base with a double as Parkway North second baseman Mikenna Ham waits for the throw during a softball game on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Camryn Kessler (7) dives safely back into second base to avoid being doubled off as Parkway North second baseman Mikenna Ham stretches to catch the throw during a softball game on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Chloe Rhine runs to second base during a softball game against Parkway North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North third baseman Kristen Weber (right) catches a pop fly as shortstop Siena Berman gets out of the way during a softball game on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North center fielder Mia Clark catches a fly ball during a softball game against Summit on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit second baseman Lauren Perone throws to first base after getting a force out during a softball game against Parkway North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Camryn Kessler swings at a pitch during a softball game against Parkway North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit softball coach Doug Robinson smiles as he watches play during a game against Parkway North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's No. 18 pitches with a Summit runner at first base during a softball game on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Abby Ulsas (14) beats the throw to Parkway North first baseman Mia Ham for an infield single during a softball game on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's McKenna Cowie breaks off first base as a line drive is hit to second base during a softball game against McCluer North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Lucy Greenwald rounds second base during a softball game against Parkway North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North shortstop Elizabeth Vetter smiles after catching a pop fly during a softball game against Summit on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Nyah Bledsoe puts the ball in play during a softball game against Summit on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Abby Ulsas smiles after hitting a double during a softball game against Parkway North on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at North High Sports Center in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — McKenna Cowie has enjoyed just about every moment on the diamond this season.
It helps that the Summit softball team has been so successful during her senior year.
Cowie and the Falcons continued their winning ways Thursday, surging past Parkway North 9-2 for their fifth successive victory.
Since 1999, the Falcons own a 24-2 record against their former conference rivals, who last picked up wins in the series in 2012 and 2013.
“We have a great team with a lot of good bonds,” Cowie said. “If you're not having fun, you tend to play more individually. When you're having fun, you're all working together. That's when the success will just come.”
The plays came early for Summit (14-2, No. 7 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings), which jumped ahead with five runs in the top of the first inning.
Cowie, the Falcons' designated player, freshman infielder Abby Ulsas and junior outfielder Lauren Perone each drove in two runs. Cowie, a senior, started the onslaught with a hit in the first.
Summit's early-inning blitz was a nice change of pace considering the Falcons, who have won six of their last eight, have had to grind out a few wins late this season.
“We normally start a little bit later, but tonight we got that quick start,” Summit coach Doug Robinson said. “I do expect us to get it going and keep it rolling. We do have the capability of doing that, it's just the matter of staying focused and in the moment and working through it. It is something I do expect because it is what we have been doing all year.”
Freshman Sami Scholz earned the complete game win in the circle for North to improve to 2-1.
Parkway North sophomore first baseman Mia Ham said Summit's hot start affected the Vikings (3-13).
“It's hard because you get down on yourself,” Ham said. “You try (to work through it), but it's tough.”
North manged to score in the first and sixth innings. Junior third baseman Kristen Weber had the Viking's only RBI with a single in the sixth.
“North is a really good program that has been down the last couple of seasons,” Robinson said. “Any time you can work hard and get a win against them, you've earned it. I really like the way we're playing as a team right now. I'm excited to see how much we can grow and see how we can finish out the season.”
