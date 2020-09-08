Edwards sisters help St. Dominic earn first win over Borgia since 2015

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic softball-playing sisters Grace Edwards and Neely Edwards shared some struggles in the team's opening few games of the season.
They broke out at the same time, too, helping St. Dominic claim a 7-5 victory Tuesday against Borgia in a Archdiocesan Athletics Association Division I softball game.
The victory broke St. Dominic's eight-game losing streak against Borgia dating to 2015.
“I’ve been in a slump so far, so that definitely felt good,” Neely said. “That’s a good breaking point to get me back into the swing of things. This definitely pushes me in the right direction at the plate for the rest of the season. It was definitely important to do all the work we did on offense because, when it comes down to it, we needed it.”
Neely Edwards, a senior third baseman who entered the game hitting .167, drove in a pair of runs with a double in the third inning that helped St. Dominic (2-3 overall, 1-0 conference) turn a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 lead.
Grace Edwards, a junior who hit .143 in the Crusaders' opening four games, had a two-run single in the sixth to highlight a 3-for-4 performance, including the eventual game-winning run.
She also earned a save in the circle, closing the door after Borgia loaded the bases and trimmed St. Dominic's lead from 7-1 to 7-1. Grace Edwards finished up for freshman starter Addison Henke, who earned the pitching win.
“That’s a really tough team over there, a lot of good hitters and they showed it in that last inning, so it feels good to go out there and get the job done,” Grace said. “Their pitcher is really good and we hit really well off of her. I felt really good about being able to help our offense today, too. I hit in the No. 2 spot and I’d been hitting seventh or eighth before. I really liked that I was able to help the team out in a couple of different ways.”
Borgia (2-2, 0-2) got a two-run single by junior catcher Elizabeth Sinnott in the seventh.
The Knights won't have to wait long to get their chance to avenge Tuesday's loss since they are scheduled to play host to St. Dominic at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
“I told the girls I was happy to see the life and that they didn’t roll over,” Borgia coach Andrew Eggert said. “We started really flat and, hopefully, we can build on that momentum. We want to be able to put together what we were able to do in that last inning throughout a whole game. Hopefully, that starts Thursday.”
