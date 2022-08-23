 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ella Post, senior, Incarnate Word

Had a team-leading 33 RBI in helping the Red Knights to a fourth-place finish in Class 4. Began the season with a hit 10 of the first 11 games. A catcher, she drove in nine runs and was a double shy of the cycle in a postseason win over Rosati-Kain on Oct. 15.

