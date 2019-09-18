Eureka players celebrate their victory after getting the final out in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt Indians senior Emma Roseberry (3) delivers a pitch in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
A pitch is thrown by Holt Indians senior Emma Roseberry (3) in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Marissa Peek (8) looks over to the bench for the next pitch selection in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka Wildcats junior Rylie Maze (9) throws a pitch in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Kelby Robinson (1) leads off from second base in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka Wildcats junior Lizzie Bailey (5) records the out at first and then throws home trying to get a double play in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Riley Eagan (17) drifts back to make a catch for an out in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians junior Lexy Smith (12) fires the ball over to first for an out in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Riley Eagan (17) flings the ball over to first trying to get an out in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Riley Eagan (17) falls to her knees fielding the ball but still manages to tag the base for an out in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Kenna Poeling (13) slides in safely with a stolen base avoiding the tag of Eureka Wildcats junior Sydney Dennis (3) in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka Wildcats junior Rylie Maze (9) catches the pop up on the infield in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka Wildcats junior Sydney Dennis (3) beats out the infield hit while Holt Indians senior Riley Eagan (17) waits for the throw in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Claudia Adam (14) fires the ball in from the outfield keeping the runner from scoring in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Riley Eagan (17) dives and tags the base for an out before Eureka Wildcats sophomore Katie Schweizer (25) can get there in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Claudia Adam (14) dives back in safely ahead of the throw to Eureka Wildcats sophomore Mia Mazzola (6) trying to convert a double play in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka Wildcats sophomore Katie Schweizer (25) makes the catch for an out in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka Wildcats freshman Mariclaire Sabados (27) throws a pitch in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Despite being laid on by Eureka Wildcats sophomore Skylinn Pogue (24), Holt Indians senior Riley Eagan (17) is able to score a run in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Kelby Robinson (1) and Holt Indians junior Lexy Smith (12) talk on the field between innings in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Riley Eagan (17) gets ready to record the out at first base in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka Wildcats sophomore Cora Skaggs (1) score what would be the winning run in the top of the eight inning in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Holt Indians senior Kelby Robinson (1) fires over to first base for an out in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka poses with the championship trophy in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
Eureka players celebrate their victory after getting the final out in the Suburban Tournament finals on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at Kirkwood Athletic Association in Kirkwood, MO.
KIRKWOOD — Headed into the championship game of the Suburban Showdown softball tournament at the Kirkwood Athletic Association, Eureka junior Lizzie Bailey was on a tear at the plate, amassing six hits in the event, including three Tuesday in a semifinal win over Parkway South.
While Bailey's numbers weren't as prolific Wednesday as she went 0-for-4, it was her last at-bat that meant most.
Bailey's squeeze bunt scored the decisive run in the eighth inning as the Wildcats held off top-seeded Holt by a 6-5 score.
“I think it's big for everybody to have a clear mind when they go up to the plate,” Bailey said. “I had to do whatever was necessary to get my teammate in to help us.”
With the game tied 4-4 after seven innings, Eureka (10-4-1) scored a pair of runs in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by junior outfielder Abbey Seiler and the bunt by Bailey.
“That was a great ballgame between two really good teams,” Wildcats coach Mark Mosley said. “We battled. The first four came on two big hits (two-run hits in the third inning) by Seiler and (sophomore second baseman Mia) Mazzola. The girls did their jobs to help the team.”
Holt (10-1, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings), playing in the Suburban Showdown championship game for the sixth straight year, fought to erase a 4-1 deficit in the third inning and eventually tied the game 4-4 in the fifth on a RBI by senior Kenna Poelling.
While Holt got an eighth-inning RBI by Lexy Smith, it wasn't enough as the final chance fell short after a dazzling play by Eureka junior shortstop Sydney Dennis to snare a rocket off the bat of Holt senior catcher Marissa Peek.
Holt stranded 12 base runners.
“We had some chances and we just didn't get it done,” Holt coach Joel Adam said. “They did. The ball hit by Peek, if that gets through it's going to the wall and we have, a worst, a tie game. I don't know how many we left on, but we left on a lot. We didn't get some bunts down when it counted and maybe that's our focus now.”
Freshman Mariclaire Sabados earned the win for Eureka in relief of starting junior pitcher Rylie Maze.
Sabados, who gave up just two runs in 4 and 1/3 innings, said taking notes on Maze's work Wednesday prepped her for the relief outing.
“I watched what Rylie threw and how the hitters reacted to it,” Sabados said. “I don't have the same pitches as her, but I just go off of how the hitters react to where the ball is placed. I just go from there. Our defense was insane. It really pumps me up and boosts my confidence.”
