Eureka brings out heavy lumber to smash past Oakville

OAKVILLE — Eureka High junior infielder Sophi Mazzola calmly walked over to teammate Lily Delmain in the first inning of Thursday's softball contest at Oakville.

Mazzola had just flied out to left field for the initial out of the frame.

Yet while walking back to the dugout, she took the time to pass along some important information to Delmain before she stepped to the plate.

That little exchange, which has become commonplace among the Wildcats hitters, continued to work wonders.

Delmain followed with a single to kick-start Eureka to an offensive outburst that resulted in a 12-7 win over Oakville in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool affair in south St. Louis County.

Eureka (15-3 overall, 3-0 league) pounded out 17 hits against three different pitchers and scored in five of seven innings.

"We talk about the speed and the spin the pitcher has," Mazzola said. "And anything else we notice. It's important. You might not have been successful, but you can help your teammate be successful."

The move is not a rare one. Most teams have their hitters communicate after making an out, especially early in a contest.

But the Wildcats take it to the next level, passing on in-depth tips that sometime result in 30- to 40-second conversations.

"It's just what we do," Eureka senior infielder Elli Gianino said. "Sometimes it's hard because you're not happy you just made an out. But it helps the other person pick you up and it's what makes us score as many runs as we do."

The Eureka offense was in high gear against Oakville (11-8, 0-2).

Gianino, the cleanup hitter, had three hits, including a three-run homer to break open the game. She drove in four runs.

Mazzola, who bats out of the No. 2 hole, had three hits in four trips to the plate. Leadoff hitter Katie Proffitt went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Delmain, who hits third, was 3-for-5.

The top four batters in the power-packed lineup were a combined 11-for-19 with eight RBI.

And a good majority of that success comes from the players' ability to communicate the strengths and weaknesses of the opposing pitchers.

"They look at it like, 'Maybe I didn't get the job done, but I can help my teammate do it,' " Eureka coach Mark Mosley said. "It's a big part of what they do."

It showed Thursday.

Eureka sent eight or more hitters to the plate in two different innings.

"They did a great job of hitting the ball with authority," Oakville coach Rich Sturm said. "They're 15-3 for a reason."

Sydney Bailey, Abby Wilken and Kendall Zimmer added two hits each. Payton Deakin reached base twice.

"We've worked a lot on driving the ball away and going where it's thrown," Mosley said. "To their credit, the girls did a great job, a lot of hard hit balls the other way."

Delmain and Gianino triggered a three-run outburst in the first inning with run-scoring singles. Zimmer broke a 3-3 tie with a squeeze bunt in the third.

Proffitt and Bailey ripped RBI doubles in the fifth to push the lead to 7-3. Gianino then unloaded a line-drive homer on the first pitch for a 10-3 cushion.

Oakville rallied on home runs by Morgan Kovach, Amelia Wiesler and Addie Frank.

But the hole was simply too deep.

"There's a lot of compete in this team," Sturm said. "We hit well enough to win. But we'll learn from this and move on."

Eureka has won 12 of its last 14. That run includes an eight-game winning streak from Aug. 27-Sept. 10.

The Wildcats are 85-24 in the last four non-COVID seasons, including a 25-2 mark last fall. But their last trip to the state semifinals came in 2014 and resulted in a fourth-place finish in Class 4.

Mazzola feels this might be the year the Wildcats finally get over that hump.

"Our team chemistry is like no other," said Mazzola, who leads the team with 24 RBI. "There's no doubt we can play with anyone."