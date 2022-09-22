Eureka brings out heavy lumber to smash past Oakville

Elli Gianino of Eureka gets a high five from coach Mark Mosley after a home run against Oakville in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville catcher Madison Rhyne tags out Sophi Mazzola of Eureka at the plate in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Madison Rhyne of Oakville makes contact with the pitch against Eureka in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Elli Gianino of Eureka has her team at home plate ready to celebrate after a home run against Oakville in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Elli Gianino of Eureka singles and knocks in a run against Oakville in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sydney Bailey of Eureka slides into second with a double as Regan Kemp of Oakville awaits the ball in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Payton Deakin of Eureka robs Oakville of a home run in centerfield in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kendall Zimmer of Eureka reaches out to tag Madison Rhyne of Oakville at second base in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sophi Mazzola of Eureka looks to score against Oakville in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Payton Deakin of Eureka tracks down a long fly ball in centerfield in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sophi Mazzola of Eureka throws off balance to first base to get the runner in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sophi Mazzola a shortstop from Eureka reaches out to make the catch in short centerfield in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka coach Mark Mosley calls out a play against Oakville in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kendall Zimmer of Eureka lays down the squeeze play to score a run against Oakville in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cassidy Welch of Oakville delivers a pitch to Eureka in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Regan Kemp of Oakville fields a ball in the outfield against Eureka in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Morgan Kovach of Oakville watches as the pitch is being delivered to Eureka in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville coach Rich Sturm signals to the baserunners that there is one out against Eureka in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lilly Kahle of Oakville looks to score against Eureka from second base in a softball game at Oakville High School in Oakville, Missouri on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
"We talk about the speed and the spin the pitcher has," Mazzola said. "And anything else we notice. It's important. You might not have been successful, but you can help your teammate be successful."
The move is not a rare one. Most teams have their hitters communicate after making an out, especially early in a contest.
But the Wildcats take it to the next level, passing on in-depth tips that sometime result in 30- to 40-second conversations.
"It's just what we do," Eureka senior infielder Elli Gianino said. "Sometimes it's hard because you're not happy you just made an out. But it helps the other person pick you up and it's what makes us score as many runs as we do."
The Eureka offense was in high gear against Oakville (11-8, 0-2).
Gianino, the cleanup hitter, had three hits, including a three-run homer to break open the game. She drove in four runs.
Mazzola, who bats out of the No. 2 hole, had three hits in four trips to the plate. Leadoff hitter Katie Proffitt went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Delmain, who hits third, was 3-for-5.
The top four batters in the power-packed lineup were a combined 11-for-19 with eight RBI.
And a good majority of that success comes from the players' ability to communicate the strengths and weaknesses of the opposing pitchers.
"They look at it like, 'Maybe I didn't get the job done, but I can help my teammate do it,' " Eureka coach Mark Mosley said. "It's a big part of what they do."
It showed Thursday.
Eureka sent eight or more hitters to the plate in two different innings.
"They did a great job of hitting the ball with authority," Oakville coach Rich Sturm said. "They're 15-3 for a reason."
Sydney Bailey, Abby Wilken and Kendall Zimmer added two hits each. Payton Deakin reached base twice.
"We've worked a lot on driving the ball away and going where it's thrown," Mosley said. "To their credit, the girls did a great job, a lot of hard hit balls the other way."
Delmain and Gianino triggered a three-run outburst in the first inning with run-scoring singles. Zimmer broke a 3-3 tie with a squeeze bunt in the third.
Proffitt and Bailey ripped RBI doubles in the fifth to push the lead to 7-3. Gianino then unloaded a line-drive homer on the first pitch for a 10-3 cushion.
Oakville rallied on home runs by Morgan Kovach, Amelia Wiesler and Addie Frank.
But the hole was simply too deep.
"There's a lot of compete in this team," Sturm said. "We hit well enough to win. But we'll learn from this and move on."
Eureka has won 12 of its last 14. That run includes an eight-game winning streak from Aug. 27-Sept. 10.
The Wildcats are 85-24 in the last four non-COVID seasons, including a 25-2 mark last fall. But their last trip to the state semifinals came in 2014 and resulted in a fourth-place finish in Class 4.
Mazzola feels this might be the year the Wildcats finally get over that hump.
"Our team chemistry is like no other," said Mazzola, who leads the team with 24 RBI. "There's no doubt we can play with anyone."
Lily Arndt has to put down the hammer every once in a while.
