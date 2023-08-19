SAPPINGTON — Lindbergh junior Gabby McBride wasn't sure she needed another pitch in her already wide arsenal.

Five different kind of offerings seemed to be enough for the righthander.

"I figured I could get people out with those," McBride said.

Unfortunately, it didn't work out that way.

So McBride decided to add pitch No. 6 to her repertoire between her freshman and sophomore seasons.

The inclusion of a riseball made all the difference in the world.

"A totally different pitcher," explained Lindbergh junior catcher Allie Waldron, who is friends with McBride off the field as well.

Explained Lindbergh coach Darin Scott, "The development of the rise ball was huge."

McBride went from being an under .500 pitcher with an ERA over four runs a game as a freshman to a dominating force a year later.

That transformation helped turn the Flyers into a state contender for the first time in almost two decades.

Lindbergh reached the state quarterfinal round last fall before dropping a 1-0 decision to Marquette.

Now, with a major transformation in the rearview mirror, McBride is hoping to take her game to an even higher level.

"The sky's still the limit," explained her father, Adam.

McBride fashioned an amazing about-face last fall after compiling a 7-10 mark with a 4.38 ERA as a freshman. She recorded 74 strikeouts in 108-plus innings.

The inclusion of a killer riseball made the numbers jump off the page.

With that sixth pitch, McBride fashioned a 19-7 record with a 1.38 ERA last fall. More importantly, she fanned 263 batters — a school record for a single season — in 168 innings.

McBride averaged almost 11 whiffs per contest, including three games of 15 strikeouts or more.

Previously, she was able to hold her own with a fastball, curve, screwball, drop and change.

The new pitch, which McBride learned from personal pitching coach Jim Greiner, also made her old ones more effective.

"I had all winter and summer before my sophomore season to work on it," McBride said. "I learned it faster than my coach expected me to and then it kind of clicked."

The new and improved McBride turned heads with a 17-strikeout performance in a 2-1 win over Seckman on Sept. 6. Less than a week later, she fanned 15 in a 7-1 triumph over Parkway South, which reached the state tournament the previous year.

McBride closed last season by fanning 10 batters or more in each of her last nine starts. She struck out 11 in a 3-2 win over Oakville that gave the Flyers their first district championship in 18 years.

The 5-foot-9 spin master's best performance might have come in the 1-0 quarterfinal round loss to Marquette. She struck out 12 and surrendered just four hits.

McBride is now one of the top hurlers in the area and is well on the way to becoming an NCAA Division I prospect with another strong campaign this time around.

And she is thoroughly enjoying the Flyers' transformation into state contenders.

"The fact that no one really expected it out of us, that's what made it so great," McBride said. "We just showed up and beat a lot of teams that we didn't expect to beat. It was fun to watch and fun to experience."

McBride first began pitching on an under-8 team out of Affton. Her father was the coach and he leaned on his daughter for help.

"Her starting pitching began out of necessity because I didn't have anybody else," Adam said. "That's how it started."

Waldon has played a key role in McBride's ascension. The buddies work well together. McBride lets Waldron call the pitches and she claims to have never shaken off her catcher.

"We're always on the same page," Waldron said.

McBride carries a business-like approach into the circle. She never smiles and keeps an even keel no matter the situation.

"I'll be happy and I'll be celebrating in my head," McBride said. "But not where people can see it. Then, sometimes when I get into the dugout, I'll yell a little."

McBride has a few other quirks and superstitions. She likes to put mashed potatoes on her bacon cheeseburgers, according to Waldron.

"She's a super-funny person," Waldron said.

The talented pair is enjoying the Flyers' success. McBride sees no reason why it can't continue again this fall.

"Before, we kind of snuck up on teams and we won't be able to do that this time," McBride said. "But now we've got confidence. We know what we're capable of doing."