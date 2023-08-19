Here are five standout high school softball players in the St. Louis area to keep an eye on this fall.

Read more softball coverage and other high school sports coverage at STLhighschoolsports.com.

P: Taylor Brown, senior, Washington

The hard-throwing righthander already holds school record for most career strikeouts (656) and wins (50). Fanned 10 or more batters in 15 of 23 starts. Compiled a 20-2 record with a 1.12 ERA in helping the Blue Jays to a third-place finish in Class 4 a season after winning program’s first state championship. Fanned 21 batters in win over Summit on Sept. 13. Verbally committed to Texas A&M.

C: Skylar Zentner, senior, Summit

Led the Falcons with nine home runs and 47 RBI during a 23-5 season. Also posted an eye-popping .880 slugging percentage. Served as the anchor behind the plate and made only two throwing errors all season. Had three home runs and eight RBI in victory against Kirkwood on Sept. 26.

INF: Macey Nix, senior, Francis Howell

Hit .379 and drove in 31 runs to help the Vikings reach the Class 5 championship game to cap off a 28-7 campaign, the most victories in program history. Began the season with seven hits in first 15 at-bats and closed it on a six-game hitting streak.

P: Macie Hunolt, senior, Troy Buchanan

The lefthander compiled an 18-7 record with a 1.63 ERA in helping the Trojans to a 27-10 record. She struck out 10 or more batters 11 times. Hunolt also drove in a team-best 43 runs. Heading to the University of North Florida.

P: Abby Carr, junior, Lafayette

Fashioned a 12-5 record with a 1.02 ERA. Allowed two earned runs or fewer in 15 of her last 16 appearances. Tossed a no-hitter against Parkway West on Sept. 19. Also hit .446. Her mother, Katie, hit game-winning homer to give Lafayette 3-2 win over Fox in 1997 Class 4A state title game.