Fall softball preseason notebook: Affton has a home of its own; Washington, Sullivan seek familiar results

Affton High senior infielder Emma Lanz spent the first three years of her softball career playing home games at the Affton Athletic Association complex, some three miles from the high school campus.

To her, it was normal to hop into a car and make the eight-minute trek before hitting the playing field.

"That's just how we did it, drive and then get ready for the game," Lanz recalled. "The girls who couldn't drive, didn't have a car or a license, would get a ride with someone else or would go on a bus.

"For us, that was what a home game meant."

Not anymore.

The Cougars now have their own playing surface on campus.

For what is believed to be the first time in program history, Affton will play its home games … at home.

The school district has redesigned the baseball field so it can used as a softball diamond in the fall. The two-year project was completed over the summer, giving the softball players an environment they can call their own.

"We are so excited," said Lanz, who led the area with a .636 batting average last fall. "This will get us ready for game day like we've never been ready before."

The makeover includes brand new dugouts, a new outfield fence and a pitching circle.

"Our girls are so happy that their peers can finally get to see them play," coach Allen Stringer said. "There is just a different sense of pride you have when you can play at your home field right at your school. This will help invigorate the program."

Lanz, who will be a four-year starter, said very few students would go through the trouble of driving to home games in the past. The Cougars would essentially play in front of family at the Affton Athletic Association field.

Now, fellow students can simply walk outside the building and the game is right in front of them.

"It's much easier to support the teams when they’re on campus as opposed to when they're not," Affton athletics director Chris Kappler said. "This is an opportunity for the student body to become more involved."

Stringer believes the new addition will allow his players to increase their concentration level as well.

"It gets rid of the added stress and it's something they won't have to worry about,” Stringer said. “They can worry just about the task at hand and that's getting out there and winning some ballgames."

Lanz said the team will be able to perform better in its own environs. The Cougars won just four of 18 games last season.

"With more people coming out, we feel like we will play better," Lanz said. "I'm going to make sure all the girls will be pumped up. We're looking forward to it."

Affton will host Pacific on Aug. 29 in the landmark event at 8309 Mackenzie Road.

The Cougars have been working out on the new field since practice began Aug 8. They are ready to officially christen their new surroundings.

"I wasn't sure we'd ever get to do this," Lanz said. "But it's finally going to happen."

NEW COACH LOOKING FOR SAME RESULT

Grant Young has heard the same line over and over again.

The new Washington High softball coach has inherited a talent-rich team that returns 13 of 14 players from last year's squad that captured the Class 4 state championship.

Students, fellow teachers and fans from the sports-crazy Franklin County town are all echoing the same sentiments.

"You better not screw this up," Young said of the common refrain he has heard the last few weeks.

Yes, the Blue Jays are loaded. And this group could be ever better than last year’s 32-5 team that won its final 19 games and outscored its opponents 21-0 at the final four.

"It's a fun challenge to take the reins of a group so talented," said Young, who also serves at the boys basketball coach. "We're just trying to take the same momentum we had last season and move it into this season."

Young, who has spent six years in the program on the junior varsity and varsity levels, takes over for Philip King, who moves on to an administrative position within the district. King fashioned a 219-155 mark in 14 seasons at the helm.

"I know these girls and they know me so it makes the transition a lot easier," Young said.

Junior standout Taylor Brown heads a list of super-talented returnees. A standout hurler and hitter, Brown had an 18-3 mark last season with a 1.25 ERA. She struck out 260 in 128 innings.

Brown was electric in the state tournament. She did not allow a run in 10 innings and struck out 25 while walking just three.

A sure-fire NCAA Division I prospect, Brown batted .474 with a team-high 42 RBI.

In the circle, she hit 68 miles per hour on the radar run over the summer.

Senior Myla Inman and junior Christine Gerling return to lead a potent attack. Inman drove in 39 runs. Gerling posted a .605 slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays have put together a beefed-up schedule Young hopes will toughen his crew for a postseason run.

Washington opens play in the Sullivan Tournament on Friday. The 16-team affair includes Sullivan, Eureka, Hillsboro and Capital City.

"It's more about building character and building a team relationship, picking one another up during the regular season," Young said. "If we worry about those things, that's what's going to get us back on top at the end of the season."

SULIVAN SEARCHING FOR ANOTHER FINAL FOUR BERTH.

Kayla Ulrich realizes she has been very fortunate.

The Sullivan High senior infielder has been to the state tournament three times in her illustrious career and another berth is a strong possibility.

"It's crazy to think about it," Ulrich said.

Added her mother Lori, "I told her during her freshman year, take it all in, it might not happen again."

Mom was wrong.

The Eagles finished second in the state when Ulrich was a freshman and won the Class 3 title the next season. Sullivan placed third last year with a 27-10 mark.

The five-time-defending Four Rivers Conference champ returns seven starters and only graduated three players from last year's group, which lost to Blair Oaks 4-0 in the semifinal round before beating Perryville 5-0 for third place.

Ulrich had 12 home runs and 54 last RBI last season, both team highs. Senior Jaedin Blankenship adds three homers, 31 RBI and a .519 slugging percentage into the mix. Big things are expected from sophomore Molly Lohden, who drove in 20 runs last season.

Jaedin Blankenship and sister Evvie, a sophomore, will help handle the pitching duties. Jaedin went 12-5 with a 1.81 ERA last fall. Evvie fashioned a 10-4 record with 2.46 ERA.