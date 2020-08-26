Fall softball preseason notebook: Northwest, Sullivan aim for repeat performances

Bringing back 10 players from a season in which it averaged 10.5 runs per game, the Northwest-Cedar Hill softball team looks to hit the ground running.
First-year Lions head coach Andrew Keating is fully ready to use the talent at his disposal as he looks to squeeze even more offensive output from a squad that finished with a 22-6 record and as the fourth-place team in the Class 4 state tournament.
“My philosophy is to be more offensive minded, I know it sounds crazy,” said Keating, formerly an assistant with the program who takes over for Dan Davison. “But the past few years, we’ve focused on defense. Offense was kind of pushed aside in practice and I do the opposite. I say let’s hit every day in practice and defense will come with it. That’s probably the biggest philosophy change, but really it’s just let them play.”
Junior outfielder Alexi Sanchez said she’s happy the Lions will get even more free reign at the plate.
If her numbers from last season — a .598 average, .796 slugging percentage, 13 doubles, four triples and 51 RBI — can improve, she’s all for it.
“Hearing that definitely gets me excited for the season, I’m ready to get on the field and just play games,” Sanchez said. “We’re just going to take this day by day. Having a good offense means that we’re ready to go. Nothing on any given day should really scare us. With the team we have, we’re all so ready to play.”
It’s easy to see why Sanchez and Northwest are raring to go. Of the 12 Lions hitters who had a batting average last season, 11 hit .321 or above.
As a team, Northwest drove in 289 runs. The Lions only lost 78 of those RBI because of players who graduated.
“The biggest thing last year was, one through nine (in the lineup), I don’t think we had an easy out,” Keating said. “I don’t think it was until the final four that our top three hitters got out three times in a row. It was an unbelievable season. We don’t have an easy out and we have girls on the bench that we trust. We’re pretty excited. We have high expectations, for sure.”
The Lions won their second consecutive district title last season before reaching the state semifinals, where they were outscored 17-0 in losses to Rock Bridge and Raymore-Peculiar.
But senior shortstop Sarah Roth said it’s full steam ahead for a follow-up act.
“We know we’re coming into this season with a chip on our shoulder, so we know we need to practice and work hard,” Roth said. “We can’t worry about too much of what we did last year. We just really have to focus on this season.”
SULLIVAN AIMS TO CONTINUE ON PATH OF SUCCESS
Sullivan was 25-7 last season and finished second in the Class 3 state tournament in the program’s third state trip in the last four season.
And even though the Eagles lost six seniors, including Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year Addison Purvis — who has moved on to Mississippi State — and first-team infielder Hannah Cox, they are ready to make another run.
“Our coaches have taught us that it’s about preparing for districts and then working to go on to state and this year is nothing different,” said Hanna Johanning, a pitcher and third baseman for the Eagles. “With everything going on, it’s been tough to focus on the future with COVID-19. Right now, the goal is to be thankful for everything that we do get. The bar has definitely not been lowered for us this year at all. The first goal is to win districts to keep our streak going, but after that it’s state. Winning districts would be satisfying, but we always want to go to state.”
Johanning (.412, 21 doubles, six home runs, 41 RBI), a second-team All-Metro pick last season, returns to guide what still sizes up to be a potent offense. She also owned an 8-1 pitching record with a 3.97 earned run average in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
Sullivan also returns senior center fielder Madyson Stahl (.347, four doubles, 16 RBI) and sophomore shortstop Kayla Ulrich (.398, 14 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 24 RBI), who was third-team All-Metro last season as a catcher.
“We’ve always said at the beginning of August that everything is just stepping stones, just work for the district tournament,” 13th-year Eagles coach Ashley Crump said. “That’s where our focus lies, winning and moving on at that point. It’s the same when we’re on top. It’s the same when we’re the underdog. It’s the same when we’re in the middle of a rebuilding year.”
SCHMIDT READY TO ROLL AS LEADER FOR BORGIA
Abi Schmidt is ready to put on a show before her final curtain call of high school softball.
A second-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Schmidt is ready for even more this season with the help of her Borgia teammates.
“I really feel like we’ve grown very close and this is a group that’s going to get its work done, so I’m excited to be able to be a leader for this group,” Schmidt said. “Everyone here gives 100 percent each day and that’s all we need to do.”
Schmidt’s 100 percent last season amounted to helping the Knights to a 25-7 mark as she hit .558 with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 36 RBI.
She also owned a 16-6 pitching record with a 2.11 earned run average, and 189 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings.
Borgia coach Andrew Eggert said Schmidt’s offseason work the summer with the St. Louis Stix has helped to make her stronger and more ready to handle the rigors of her senior season.
“She played some big games for her travel team,” Eggert said. “We look for her to continue the trend of where some of our past leaders have left off.”
Other productive returners for the Knights include senior outfielder Mya Hillermann (.379, 15 RBI) and junior catcher Elizabeth Sinnott (.358, 12 RBI).
NEW CLASSIFICATIONS POSE PLENTY OF MYSTERY
There is still much unknown to how softball will look in Missouri when the games actually mean something.
This past summer, the Missouri State High School Activities Association enacted sweeping changes in terms of classifications for several sports. Among them is the move for fall softball from four classes to five.
“If this were a typical year, we’re pretty much right on the line between Class 3 and 4 with the new class,” Sullivan coach Ashley Crump said. “We’re either the biggest Class 3 or the smallest Class 4 with our enrollment. There is no middle ground for us. We’re going in blind. One thing we like to do day one is to have a game plan of who we’d see (in the postseason) and play some of those teams in the regular season. Right now, we just don’t know.”
Sullivan standout Hanna Johanning said she has always taken comfort in the level of preparedness fostered by the Eagles coaches.
The senior said she feels the team will be ready for the challenges that will come in either Class 3 or Class 4.
“Usually, we watch film a lot and we prepare throughout the season for all these pitchers we could face,” Johanning said. “We play a lot of teams we could play in the postseason. Right now, we just can’t do that, it’s not possible. We’re just going to have to work hard to be at our best when the time comes.”
