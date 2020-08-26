Fall softball preseason notebook: Northwest, Sullivan aim for repeat performances

“We know we’re coming into this season with a chip on our shoulder, so we know we need to practice and work hard,” Roth said. “We can’t worry about too much of what we did last year. We just really have to focus on this season.”

“Our coaches have taught us that it’s about preparing for districts and then working to go on to state and this year is nothing different,” said Hanna Johanning, a pitcher and third baseman for the Eagles. “With everything going on, it’s been tough to focus on the future with COVID-19. Right now, the goal is to be thankful for everything that we do get. The bar has definitely not been lowered for us this year at all. The first goal is to win districts to keep our streak going, but after that it’s state. Winning districts would be satisfying, but we always want to go to state.”