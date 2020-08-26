Fall softball preview: Blaine's long, successful road leads to St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Jessie Blaine has lived all over the United States, but she's coming home for her senior year of high school.

The 17-year-old Blaine is enrolled at St. Dominic, not far from where she was born in Wentzville.

But Blaine has been on the move much of the time since then as her family has moved 11 times across the country because of her father Brian's career as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps.

She also happens to be one of the top softball players in the country in the class of 2021.

Verbally committed to play for Auburn University, Blaine was the starting catcher in Oct. 2019 for the United States team that won the Under-17 Women’s Softball Pan American Championship in Barranquilla, Colombia.

“Jessie is an amazingly powerful athlete and joy to watch play the game,” said Kyla Holas, who coached that U.S. Under-17 team last fall in South America. “She was a key part to our success in Colombia, especially offensively. From a coaching standpoint, she fit right in with the international environment and rules. She adapted quickly to playing other positions and catching pitchers she had never worked with before. Colombia was a very special and unique experience for USA Softball and Jessie made a huge impact.”