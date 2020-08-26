Fall softball preview: Blaine's long, successful road leads to St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Jessie Blaine has lived all over the United States, but she's coming home for her senior year of high school.
The 17-year-old Blaine is enrolled at St. Dominic, not far from where she was born in Wentzville.
But Blaine has been on the move much of the time since then as her family has moved 11 times across the country because of her father Brian's career as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps.
She also happens to be one of the top softball players in the country in the class of 2021.
Verbally committed to play for Auburn University, Blaine was the starting catcher in Oct. 2019 for the United States team that won the Under-17 Women’s Softball Pan American Championship in Barranquilla, Colombia.
“Jessie is an amazingly powerful athlete and joy to watch play the game,” said Kyla Holas, who coached that U.S. Under-17 team last fall in South America. “She was a key part to our success in Colombia, especially offensively. From a coaching standpoint, she fit right in with the international environment and rules. She adapted quickly to playing other positions and catching pitchers she had never worked with before. Colombia was a very special and unique experience for USA Softball and Jessie made a huge impact.”
Jessie Blaine is scheduled to make her St. Dominic softball debut at 4 p.m. Friday with a season-opening game at Troy Buchanan to kick off the 13th Leadoff Classic tournament.
One reason the family returned to Missouri was Jessie's mother, DJ Blaine, has been hired as St. Dominic's girls basketball head coach.
DJ Blaine played basketball and was later an assistant coach at Holt High School. She also played and coached at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“It's amazing to be here around family and friends that I have grown up watching from the outside and to just be accepted into this community,” said Jessie Blaine, the oldest of three sisters. “To see St. Dominic from the inside and to be part of the family is already special. During practices, at school, online, during snapchats, text messages, we're working hard as a team to bond so we can come together.”
Jessie's cousin, Ellie Cook, was the leading scorer for St. Dominic's girls basketball team last season. She also is cousins with former Chaminade football quarterback Brady Cook, who now is a freshman at the University of Missouri.
The long road for the Blaines to St. Dominic most recently was in San Clemente, Calif., where Jessie went to high school as a junior. Also a standout basketball player, Jessie attended Quantico High in Virginia as a sophomore and scored 65 points in one standout performance.
The Blaines lived in Quantico on three separate occasions. They also lived in Pensacola, Florida; Jacksonville, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Kaneohe, Hawaii; and Ankney, Iowa.
Jessie now joins a Crusaders softball team that finished 14-14 last season and advanced to the Class 3 sectional round, where it fell at Sullivan.
St. Dominic junior center fielder Delaney Smith said Blaine quickly has integrated with her new teammates.
“We'd heard very good things about her,” Smith said. “We're all growing closer as a team and Jess is definitely a part of that. We were out there and she was working with us on different throwing styles and that can only help us in games.”
At the Under-17 Women’s Softball Pan American Championship, Blaine hit .381 with a .714 slugging percentage, four doubles, a home run and 12 RBI.
She also caught pitcher Caitlyn Neal's perfect game in the tournament, a 12-0 victory against Argentina on Oct. 15, 2019.
“Every coach would want this caliber of player to step onto their team,” St. Dominic coach Noah Duncan said. “She has come in and fit right in with us. She's not only an outstanding player but an outstanding individual. She really, truly is. She's fit in well with the team and everybody knows who she is. In that way, we're geared up and ready to go.”
Blaine simply is ready to play softball.
She got to play her junior basketball season at San Clemente, helping it reach the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Class 2A division championship last season.
Her softball season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, however.
She's ready for success on the softball diamond in her new surroundings that feel just like home.
“I'm really here to do what I can to help the team succeed because this is a team game,” Blaine said. “I'm really excited to see what can happen. I'm happy to be here at such a great school and a great community. I can't wait to start playing games.”
FALL SOFTBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH
OF: Danielle Blackstun, sophomore, Fort Zumwalt West
Hit .494 with seven doubles, five triples, 31 RBI and two home runs to help the Jaguars to a 22-6 finish last season. She also stole 16 bases and committed just one error while accounting for 22 putouts and five assists.
P: Maddie Buske, senior, Webster Groves
Pitched 134 innings and finished with a 21-9 record as the Statesmen reached the Class 4 state quarterfinals. Buske had a 2.14 ERA, recorded 136 strikeouts — more than one per inning — and walked 42.
C: Catryn Cattoor, senior, Jefferson
The Blue Jays' backstop hit .646 and slugged 1.154 — fourth-best in the area last season. She hit 10 doubles and added four triples, five home runs and 36 RBI as Jefferson finished 12-10. She struck out just twice during her junior campaign and stole 32 bases.
SS: Trista Grobe, junior, De Soto
Grobe had 69 putouts and 23 assists for the Dragons as a sophomore. Offensively, she hit .477 with seven doubles, three triples, nine home runs and a team-high 30 RBI. Grobe had 82 total bases in 94 plate appearances last season.
OF: Alexi Sanchez, junior, Northwest-Cedar Hill
Hit a team-best .598 and drove in 31 runs for the Lions, who finished with 337 runs scored. She added 13 doubles and four triples as Northwest-Cedar Hill finished fourth in Class 4.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.