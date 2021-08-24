Fall softball preview spotlight: Ulrich assumes new leadership role as Sullivan looks for repeat title

Ulrich followed the example set by previous leaders like Hanna Johanning, a four-year starter who served as the glue last season.

"I knew with all the freshmen coming in, that I should be one of the people they could look to for help,” Ulrich said.

Her father, Kevin, said Kayla simply decided on her own it was time to provide more than just on-field skills.

"It has to do with her comfort level and her realizing she’s not the young freshman that just had to do her role anymore," he said. "She knows it will be her job to kind set the tone for how this year is going to go."

Ulrich is a two-time all-Four Rivers Conference selection. She hit .398 as a freshman and did an excellent job in guiding standout senior pitcher Addison Purvis to a 13-3 mark. The Eagles finished second in the state, losing to Helias 3-1 in the title game.

"She's one of those players that you're only going to get to coach so many of them throughout your coaching career," Crump said. "Luckily, here at Sullivan, we've had several of those and she's one of them."