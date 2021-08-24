Fall softball preview spotlight: Ulrich assumes new leadership role as Sullivan looks for repeat title

SULLIVAN — Ashley Crump could not believe her ears.
The Sullivan High softball coach listened intently as junior infielder Kayla Ulrich reeled off one joke after another at the first day of practice Aug. 9.
Ulrich then proceeded to take a quick jab at one of her teammates — in jest.
"I kept saying to myself, 'Is that Kayla, I'm hearing?' " Crump said. "The same girl that hardly said a word the first two years."
Yes, one of the most versatile players in the state is bringing out her personality.
No more quiet nods or smiles in agreement.
Ulrich officially has cut loose.
"I think she just figured it was time to come out of her shell," said Sullivan senior catcher Sophia Weirich, who also is one of Ulrich's best friends. "Now that she's a junior, I think she feels it's time to let herself be heard."
A 5-foot-4 sparkplug, Ulrich let her play do the talking during her first two years at the varsity level.
And it spoke loudly.
Ulrich and her ability to successfully switch positions was a key factor in the Eagles capturing their first Class 3 state championship last fall. She was the starting catcher as a freshman but then moved to shortstop last season out of necessity. She handled the move without missing a beat.
Despite the major position switch, Ulrich still led the Eagles with a whopping .925 slugging percentage that included 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 RBI. She batted .452.
Most importantly, she handled the infield spot with alacrity, making just five errors in 110 chances.
Ulrich played a huge roll in the 21-win campaign that will long be remembered by fans in the sports-crazy Franklin County town of 5,801.
"Probably the most fun I've ever had playing softball," Ulrich said. "Sometimes I still can't believe it happened."
It did.
And with Ulrich leading the way again, the Eagles have a strong chance at a repeat championship. She is one of five starters returning from that title squad.
This time around, she is taking on more of a leadership role, both on the field and off.
"Before, I'd call her a quiet leader," Crump said. "If the way she's been acting in practice, those quiet days might be gone."
Ulrich simply felt it was her time to step up as a leader. That new role also meant a more outgoing personality.
"Being an upperclassman, I didn't just want to sit back, I knew I had to talk and set examples," Ulrich said. "Once I'm around people for a long time, I don't close myself off as much.”
Ulrich followed the example set by previous leaders like Hanna Johanning, a four-year starter who served as the glue last season.
"I knew with all the freshmen coming in, that I should be one of the people they could look to for help,” Ulrich said.
Her father, Kevin, said Kayla simply decided on her own it was time to provide more than just on-field skills.
"It has to do with her comfort level and her realizing she’s not the young freshman that just had to do her role anymore," he said. "She knows it will be her job to kind set the tone for how this year is going to go."
Ulrich is a two-time all-Four Rivers Conference selection. She hit .398 as a freshman and did an excellent job in guiding standout senior pitcher Addison Purvis to a 13-3 mark. The Eagles finished second in the state, losing to Helias 3-1 in the title game.
"She's one of those players that you're only going to get to coach so many of them throughout your coaching career," Crump said. "Luckily, here at Sullivan, we've had several of those and she's one of them."
Ulrich turned in a strong regular season last fall but really kicked her game into high gear in the playoffs. She went 6-for-11 with a home run and eight RBI over the last three postseason games. Ulrich drove in a pair of runs in each of the two final four contests. She also went 4-for-4 and drove in all four runs in a 4-0 win over Logan-Rogersville in the quarterfinal round.
"It got to where at the end of the year I would just see the ball, then hit the ball," Ulrich said. "Not try and think too much."
The Eagles lost several key cogs due to graduation including Johanning, Alexis Johnson, Madyson Stahl and Alyssa Sharp.
But they return five starters. That core group, along with a host of talented freshman pitchers, should be able to fill the holes.
“I think it'll be hard, we'll really have to work to do it again," Ulrich of a potential two-peat. "A lot of teams are going to want to come out and beat us."
Crump likes to point out that her team rebounded quite well after losing super hurler Purvis, who is now playing at Mississippi State. The Eagles were expected to struggle without Purvis, yet they went out and claimed their first ever title.
"Our goal is to play the longest season that we can, that's where our eyes are," Crump said. "But, yes, I think we've got a shot (at repeating)."
Fall softball players to watch
OF: Bailey Broemmer, senior, Timberland
Tied for area lead in 2020 with 10 home runs. Drove in a team-high 37 runs on the way to a .791 slugging percentage and .385 batting average. Hit safely in nine of her last 10 games. Recorded three games of four RBI or more, including a three-homer effort Oct. 7 in a 10-0 win over Francis Howell.
P: Maddie Carney, junior, Marquette
Helped Mustangs reach the Class 5 state semifinal round last season with a 10-1 record and an earned run average of 1.54. Struck out 97 batters in 72-plus innings, including three games of 11 whiffs or more. Allowed two earned runs or less in nine of 11 starts.
U: Lydia Feiste, senior, Fort Zumwalt West
A two-way threat, Feiste went 17-3 in the circle with 159 strikeouts in 133-plus innings. Fanned 14 batters in wins over Sullivan and Parkway South. Had eight home runs and 32 RBI, both second on the team.
I: Morgan Goodrich, senior, Lindbergh
Batted an area-best .722 with an eye-popping 1.111 slugging percentage. Had just 36 at bats in the Flyers’ truncated 12-game season and recorded at least one hit in every contest. Stole 10 bases and was caught only once. Committed to Indiana State University.
C: Tori Hatton, senior, Troy Buchanan
Drove in an area-best 49 runs and tied for area lead with 10 home runs. One of the best defensive catchers in the state, she gunned down nine runners and made just one error in 138 chances. Had three home runs and 10 RBI in a 17-7 season-opening win over St. Dominic. Will continue her career at Lindenwood University.