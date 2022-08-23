Fall softball season preview spotlight: Ware gears up to help keep Parkway South among state's elite

Ashley Ware finally had to admit something was wrong.

Terribly wrong.

At age 11, the flame-throwing right-handed softball pitcher would not give in to the pain that shot through her arm after every delivery.

Instead, she continued to methodically mow down hitters for her St. Louis Stix club team with a blistering fastball that belied her age.

Yet through all the success, Ware knew the ever-growing bruise on her right elbow was significant.

"It was hurting so bad," the current Parkway South High senior recalled. "That's actually the only time I ever cried on the mound."

There was a good reason for those tears.

When Ware finally gave in and went to see the doctor the diagnosis was shocking. She had fractured the growth plate in her pitching elbow and also tore the flexor muscle in her forearm.

"I don't know how she was able to keep going," South sophomore catcher Lauren Bacon said. "She was just very determined. She wasn't going to stop pitching until she absolutely had to."

The potentially life-altering injury did not slow Ware for long.

She spent three weeks in a cast from elbow to shoulder and also went two months without picking up a softball.

But she went right back at as soon as she could and has not slowed down since.

Ware caught fire midway through last year to help the Patriots reach the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

With Ware leading the way, the Patriots carry high hopes into this season as well.

South, which compiled a 23-10 mark on the way to a fourth-place finish in Class 5 last fall, opens its quest for another final four berth Aug. 29 against Francis Howell North.

Ware is expected to play another big role for the up-and-coming program.

"She came into her own as the season went along," South coach Dave McFarland said. "She was the ultimate team leader when we needed her."

Ware's future was in question several years ago. The injury apparently was caused by a habit of hitting her hip bone with her elbow after releasing every pitch.

"The problem was she was such a fierce competitor that she'd give it her all on the mound no matter how much it hurt," said her mother, Jennifer. "She didn't have a pitching coach to help her with mechanics. She was pretty tall, lanky and bony back then."

Ware overcame the injury in a big way.

Through hard work and determination, she has developed into one of the top pitchers in the state. NCAA Division I and II coaches are paying attention.

Ware has compiled some eye-popping numbers in a three-year career at South. She sports a 34-14 mark with a 2.56 ERA.

But her pinpoint control and impressive strikeout totals are what turn heads.

Ware has fanned 420 batters with just 36 walks over 298 innings. She has whiffed 10 or more batters 20 times, including a pair of 16-strikeout efforts.

The most impressive performance of her career came last season in the district final against Marquette. She tossed a two-hit shutout and fanned 15 in a 4-0 victory over the Mustangs. Just 17 days earlier, Marquette touched her for three runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 10-1 loss.

"Never beating Marquette for three years and then beating them when it really mattered, it was a dream," Ware said. "It was so much fun."

Ware was slowed by bronchitis on a pair of occasions last season and never really got rolling until early October.

"The best part about last season was how she made everybody on the team feel so important," Bacon said. "Getting as far as we did, a lot of it was the way she relaxed everybody."

Ware allowed two earned runs or less in seven of her final eight starts heading into the state tournament.

McFarland said Ware serves as a quiet leader.

"She's just a quality person who always does the right thing," McFarland said. "She's growing and maturing and she's getting good at handling those things that don't go the way she expects them to."

Ware also possesses some serious skills off the softball diamond. She can regularly solve the Rubik's Cube puzzle in less than two minutes.

"It's just something I like to do when I've got some time," Ware says.

Ware took up softball at age 9 after serving as a batgirl for her older sister Kaley's team.

"I kept watching her and I wanted to be just like her," Ware said.

South muscled its way to the state tournament by coming out of an ultra-tough district with revenge wins over Eureka and Marquette.

The Patriots won't be sneaking up on teams this time around. The word is out. And the pressure is on,

It is in this environment Ware shines.