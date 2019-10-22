While a transfer student could face any number of uncertainties at a new school, Jyanna Faller used softball to ease her move from Metro to DuBourg.
That ease has paid dividends for both Faller and the Cavaliers (8-8).
Faller, a junior pitcher/outfielder, has had a big season in helping lead DuBourg to a district title and into a Class 2 sectional game against Elsberry (11-7) at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Park.
“I feel like switching over to DuBourg has helped me a lot,” Faller said. “I think it (the transition) has been easy. It's been great for school.”
Faller helped Metro win its first-ever district title last season.
Faller has been lights out this season – hitting a team-high .689 with a 1.356 slugging percentage. She also has 13 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 29 RBI.
DuBourg coach Kayla Polette said that, even though Faller was quiet as the team began play, she has blossomed on and off the field.
“Early on in the season, she was shy,” Polette said. “The season started before school, so she didn't get the chance to meet any of the girls before that. At practice (now), she is very bubbly and very light-hearted. She likes to play and have fun, but she is also very serious when it comes to improving herself.”
Faller struck out for the first time this season in DuBourg's 8-5 district title win over Hancock on Friday. She had recorded 60 plate appearances before that initial strikeout.
“I think that I'm really successful because I just think about making contact with the ball,” Faller said. “I just want to make sure I don't give the pitcher anything to trick me on. I make sure I (swing) at my strike zone and not theirs. It (the strikeout) was a little frustrating, but I think the win was what mattered.”
While Polette, Faller and the Cavaliers are new to the postseason, it doesn't mean that they won't be ready for the Indians.
“I think it's going to be exciting and I think we have a good shot,” Faller said. “For sure. I thought we'd have a good chance in districts and this feels good.”
The two sides have met once before – during the 2014 regular season. Elsberry defeated DuBourg 3-2 at Francis Park.
“We had some ups and downs this season, but this is incredible,” Polette said. “The girls started districts hot and kept their foot on the gas. It feels great to get this one for the first time since 2011. This is a big, exciting moment for me. We're excited to see Elsberry. We're looking forward to showing off our skills, and hopefully, getting another win.”
The winner of Wednesday's contest will play the St. Pius-East Carter winner in a quarterfinal Saturday.