Farmington Knights vs. Webster Groves Statesmen

What: Class 4 softball state quarterfinal.

When, where: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Windsor High School. (Note: site originally was Webster Groves but changed because of unplayable field conditions).

Records, rankings: Farmington 20-11; Webster Groves 13-2.

Series history since 1999: Teams have not played.

District championship scores: Farmington 5, Hillsboro 2; Webster Groves 15, Rosati-Kain 0.

What's next: Winner advances to Class 4 semifinal Saturday against either Fort Zumwalt South or Summit.

About Webster Groves: In state quarterfinal for second consecutive season after reaching that round for the first time last season. Has won six district titles. … Senior catcher Hannah Jansen (.636, 3 HR, 37 RBI) leads the offense. … Senior Maddie Buske (9-1 record, 1.53 ERA in 59 1/3 innings) is top pitcher.

About Farmington: Second-time district champion is in quarterfinals for the first time. … Won 10 in a row since a Sept. 23 loss at Fox. … Freshman infielder Jayden Tucker (.458, 4 HR, 35 RBI) leads the offense while junior Abby Robbins (9-4 record, 2.97 ERA in 73 innings) is the team’s top pitcher.

