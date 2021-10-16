Farmington makes big plays, knocks off Hillsboro again in district final

FESTUS — Kevin Lucas already was thinking of what play to draw up with two runners on and one out.
The Hillsboro High softball coach just watched his senior, Elly Eckrich, sting the ball to the right side of the outfield in the top of the seventh inning.
But all those visions evaporated as quickly as he thought of them when Farmington senior second baseman Abby Robbins made a remarkable defensive play and then gunned out Eckrich at first.
"We've been battling against her since her freshman year," Lucas said. " It doesn't surprise me that she would make a play like that. I thought it was by her, but all of sudden she makes the play."
Robbins' acrobatic play Saturday morning robbed Hillsboro's momentum and killed its rally as Farmington held on to win 4-2 in the Class 4 District 1 final at Festus High School.
"We had a great season," Lucas said. "These seniors have led the last couple of years. I can't say enough about them and we're definitely going to miss them next year."
Farmington (30-6), which won its 15th consecutive game, advanced to play Washington (29-5) in the Class 4 quarterfinal round on Thursday.
Hillsboro (24-8) had its season ended by the Knights in a district final for the second consecutive season, exactly one year to the date of last season's setback.
"If you had told me that we'd have 30 wins with the competition we've played, I would have said you were lying," Farmington coach Bryan Wallen said.
Hillsboro's Eckrich, with sophomore Lauren Nichols standing at second base, was looking to move over Nichols when she blasted a line shot to the right side of the infield.
The ball skipped hard on the turf and the Farmington's Robbins made a diving stop before throwing out Eckrich.
"I thought it was getting through, but props to her for making a great play," Eckrich said.
On the next pitch, Robbins caught a sky-high fly ball for the final out to secure the victory for the Knights.
"As a freshman, she was a pitcher but suffered an injury and didn't have the stuff anymore," Wallen said. "We talked to her as a sophomore because we had to find another spot for her and she's worked really hard at it. I think she's an all-state second baseman now."
Hillsboro had its chances.
Through the first three innings, the Hawks stranded six runners, including a bases-loaded situation in the top half of the third inning when the game was tied 1-1.
"We've got a young group, for some of the younger ones, this was their first taste of a big game like this," Lucas said. "I'm not sure if there were some nerves, but we just couldn't get that timely hit and Farmington did."
The Knights' timely hits came in the bottom of the fifth.
Jayce Jarvis, the No. 9 hitter for the Knights, broke the tie when she crushed the first pitch she saw over the left-field fence.
"I think Jarvis is the best No. 9 hitter in the state," Wallen said. "When you've got that girl hitting nine, I feel pretty confident."
Jayden Tucker followed that with a near carbon copy home run to put the Knights up 3-1.
"I lost just a little bit of focus and that's what happens when you do," Eckrich said.
After seeing Hillsboro have success against his starting pitcher early in the game, Wallen pulled out the quick hook and inserted freshman pitcher Elly Robbins in a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third inning with two outs.
And Robbins did the rest.
In the final 4 1-3 innings, Robbins gave up one run on two hits to close out the game.
"We're very fortunate to have two good pitchers, so it was kind of an easy decision," Wallen said. "She did a great job."