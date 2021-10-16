Farmington makes big plays, knocks off Hillsboro again in district final

"If you had told me that we'd have 30 wins with the competition we've played, I would have said you were lying," Farmington coach Bryan Wallen said.

Hillsboro's Eckrich, with sophomore Lauren Nichols standing at second base, was looking to move over Nichols when she blasted a line shot to the right side of the infield.

The ball skipped hard on the turf and the Farmington's Robbins made a diving stop before throwing out Eckrich.

"I thought it was getting through, but props to her for making a great play," Eckrich said.

On the next pitch, Robbins caught a sky-high fly ball for the final out to secure the victory for the Knights.

"As a freshman, she was a pitcher but suffered an injury and didn't have the stuff anymore," Wallen said. "We talked to her as a sophomore because we had to find another spot for her and she's worked really hard at it. I think she's an all-state second baseman now."

Hillsboro had its chances.

Through the first three innings, the Hawks stranded six runners, including a bases-loaded situation in the top half of the third inning when the game was tied 1-1.