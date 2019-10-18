Oakville senior Amanda Fitzwilliam watches her leadoff homer during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Summit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Camryn Kessler celebrates her team tying the game during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Abby Alonzo gets a sign from third during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Summit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Amanda Fitzwilliam delivers a pitch to the plate during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Calynn Gicante makes contact during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Summit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Carlie Huelsing takes a practice swing during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Summit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Calynn Gicante fires to the plate during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Summit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Natalie Stilwell slaps a hit down the third base line during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Chloe Rhine finishes her swing during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Lucy Greenwald makes contact during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's McKenna Cowie throes to the plate during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville Summit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Natalie Stilwell makes a throw to second base during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Grace McGinnis runs down a ball i right field during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Natalie Stilwell makes a throw to third during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Carlie Huelsing stands at third after hitting a two run double during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Summit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit coach Doug Robinson give the batter a sign from third during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Oakville on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville senior Amanda Fitzwilliam watches her leadoff homer during the Class 4 District 2 final girls softball game against Summit on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Summit High School in Fenton, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FENTON — Amanda Fitzwilliam could have been suffering through the worst week of her life.
Instead, the Oakville High senior slugger has made it a memorable one — for the right reasons.
Fitzwilliam slammed a pair of no-doubt home runs to help the Tigers to a 13-7 win over Summit on Friday in the Class 4 District 2 championship game.
The multi-talented third baseman has been on a tear ever since she was involved in a serious automobile accident after practice on Tuesday.
The car she was driving was t-boned by another vehicle and she suffered a case of whiplash along with other assorted bumps and bruises. Her passenger, sophomore catcher Mallory Pike, was not quite as lucky. She broke two bones in her foot and will be lost for the remainder of the postseason.
Fitzwillam never considered sitting out the district tournament. In fact, she seems to have kicked her game into high gear since the incident.
"I guess it made her mad," explained Oakville junior shortstop Ella Stickland.
Added Tigers freshman Madison Rhyne, "She just keeps doing what she normally does."
Oakville (19-4) has won six of seven and will travel to Cedar Hill to face Northwest (24-4) in a sectional contest on Wednesday.
Fitzwilliam led a 15-hit, four-homer barrage that pushed the Tigers out to a 13-2 lead after four innings. She also slammed a walk-off home run in an 8-7 semifinal win over Cor Jesu on Thursday.
She is happy to have bounced back after the car accident.
"It could have been worse — my muscles still hurt a little," she said. "I've been icing everything and doing anything I can to make sure I could play."
Fitzwilliam is 5-for-9 since the accident with three homers and four RBI. Her three home runs came in a four at-bat stretch over 24 hours.
"She is dialed in," Oakville coach Rich Sturm said. "You can see, even when she's taking pitches, she's tracking the ball really well."
Fitzwilliam received plenty of help from her fellow boppers. Strickland and Rhyne each added three-run homers to the explosion.
The four round-trippers were not of the cheap variety as they totaled just under 1,000 feet including Fitzwilliam's second blast, which crashed off the scoreboard in right-center.
"We've got power up and down the lineup and you've got to give the kids credit," Sturm said. "They were ready to go today."
Sturm, who also coaches the baseball team, is known as a strong practitioner of small ball. He likes to move runners over and squeeze across runs.
But this group simply pounds the ball over the wall on a consistent basis.
"This team is a lot different than in the past," Fitzwilliam said. "We haven't always been home run hitters, but this team is turning it on."
Explained Rhyne, "Any one of us can hit one out at any time."
Fitzwilliam set the early tone by smashing the second pitch of the game over the wall in left. The Tigers erupted for four runs in the second to answer a two-spot from Summit (17-5) in the first. Starting pitcher Calynn Gicante broke a 2-2 tie with a run-scoring single. Carlie Huelsing followed with a two-run hit for a 5-2 cushion.
The red-hot Fitzwilliam added a two-run blast in the third to set the stage for a six-run eruption in the fourth. Strickland got the ball rolling with a three-run shot and Rhyne added a similar drive to pump the lead to 13-2.
Summit came back on two-run hits by McKenna Cowie and Grace McGinnis.
"We hit the ball well," Summit coach Doug Robinson said. "But we didn't hit it well enough to win."
Oakville junior Abby Alonzo, who started at first base and went on to toss three innings of relief, reached safely in all five trips to the plate.
The Tigers, who have 30 homers on the season, are clicking on all cylinders at the perfect time. They have scored 41 runs over the last three games.
"Every time we go out and play, we play like it's going to be our last game," Strickland said. "We just go out there and go for it."
