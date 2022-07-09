Former rivals help Missouri Force continue successful summer on softball diamond

The Force will be playing for their third crown in five tournaments this summer, thanks in part to a pair of girls who grew up facing off against each other on a regular basis.
"We didn't talk to each other — not at all," Green recalled. "That's just the way it was."
Not anymore.
Green, a hard-throwing southpaw, relies on Bartlett to guide her through the rough times, which have been few and far between.
"She shakes me off every once in a while," said Bartlett, a catcher. "I just kind of smile and let her throw whatever she wants."
That strategy worked to perfection against the hard-hitting Fusion, who get most of their players from southern Illinois.
Green struck out six and gave up five hits. She dominated at times, mowing down seven in a row early in the game.
"It was one of her better strikeout games," Force coach Jimmy Green said of Morgan, his daughter. "She was solid and when she wasn't, she was able to fight through."
Green, who now pitches for East Central College in Union, did not give up a hit until the fourth inning. She allowed four successive hitters to reach before outfielder Mya Hillerman closed down the threat with a pair of running catches in right.
Bartlett, a starter at Fontbonne University, also provided the biggest blow of the game. Her three-run hit finished off a four-run uprising in the opening frame.
Nicole Truitt got the ball rolling for the Force with a run-scoring single in the opening frame. The hit to left brought in Bri Ludwig, who started the blitz with a one-out single. Emma Weston and Abby Alonzo, a former standout at Oakville, also reached safely to set the stage for Bartlett's hit.
Weston pumped the advantage to 6-0 with a single in the third.
The Fusion (5-8) battled back to within three runs on a hit by Abby Benedick in the sixth.
But Morgan Green bounced back to retire the next four hitters in order.
"We just got too far behind, too early," Fusion coach Aaron Hood said. "But we battled. That's what these girls do."
Morgan Green is hoping to make this season a memorable one for her father Jimmy, who is stepping down after this summer.
"We're in there fighting every game," Jimmy Green said. "It's a good group. They work hard and they have fun."
ASA Border Battle, pool play: Missouri Force 6, St. Louis Fusion 3
Missouri Force catcher Ellie Bartlett (right) hangs onto the ball after tagging out St. Louis Fusion's Payton Hilpert during a pool-play game in the ASA Border Battle on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Columbia Atheltic Association in Columbia, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com