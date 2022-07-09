Former rivals help Missouri Force continue successful summer on softball diamond

COLUMBIA, Ill. — All throughout high school, Ellie Bartlett never thought much of Morgan Green.

Bartlett, who attended Hillsboro High, was aware Green pitched for rival Festus High.

But that was about it.

"Knew the name, but never talked to her," Bartlett said. "She was pretty good, so I hated her when she pitched against us."

The two former rivals have become fast friends this summer.

Green and Bartlett serve as the starting battery for the Missouri Force Under-18 club softball squadron. Together, the pair has helped the Force to an 18-3-3 mark and two tournament championships.

Green and Bartlett were at it again Saturday.

The dynamic duo helped guide the Force to a 6-3 win over the Missouri Fusion in pool play from the ASA Border Battle at the Columbia Athletic Association.

The 19-team, three-division affair will conclude Sunday afternoon with championship games at 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Force will be playing for their third crown in five tournaments this summer, thanks in part to a pair of girls who grew up facing off against each other on a regular basis.

"We didn't talk to each other — not at all," Green recalled. "That's just the way it was."

Not anymore.

Green, a hard-throwing southpaw, relies on Bartlett to guide her through the rough times, which have been few and far between.

"She shakes me off every once in a while," said Bartlett, a catcher. "I just kind of smile and let her throw whatever she wants."

That strategy worked to perfection against the hard-hitting Fusion, who get most of their players from southern Illinois.

Green struck out six and gave up five hits. She dominated at times, mowing down seven in a row early in the game.

"It was one of her better strikeout games," Force coach Jimmy Green said of Morgan, his daughter. "She was solid and when she wasn't, she was able to fight through."

Green, who now pitches for East Central College in Union, did not give up a hit until the fourth inning. She allowed four successive hitters to reach before outfielder Mya Hillerman closed down the threat with a pair of running catches in right.

Bartlett, a starter at Fontbonne University, also provided the biggest blow of the game. Her three-run hit finished off a four-run uprising in the opening frame.

Nicole Truitt got the ball rolling for the Force with a run-scoring single in the opening frame. The hit to left brought in Bri Ludwig, who started the blitz with a one-out single. Emma Weston and Abby Alonzo, a former standout at Oakville, also reached safely to set the stage for Bartlett's hit.

Weston pumped the advantage to 6-0 with a single in the third.

The Fusion (5-8) battled back to within three runs on a hit by Abby Benedick in the sixth.

But Morgan Green bounced back to retire the next four hitters in order.

"We just got too far behind, too early," Fusion coach Aaron Hood said. "But we battled. That's what these girls do."

Morgan Green is hoping to make this season a memorable one for her father Jimmy, who is stepping down after this summer.