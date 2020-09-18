Fort Zumwalt North coach Quinones uses softball to help in her battle with cancer

North athletics director Ted Hickey and softball coach Steve Siebert welcomed her back with open arms.

“I had surgery in June and I had talked to coach Siebert in the summer to let him know that I had gone through chemo and had surgery, a lumpectomy,” Quinones said. “After that, I had done radiation. Even during tryouts and up to a week and a half ago, I had been doing radiation and I am still continuing chemo and coming to practice every day that I can. I could sit at home and have a pity party but I don’t want to do that. I want to show the girls that they make me strong. I hope that I can convince them to be strong.”

Quinones showed her strength by making it through the surgery and subsequent treatment all the while continuing her teaching duties.

“It was actually a blessing in disguise because the chemo I was on actually knocked me out and I had pretty much, every side effect imaginable,” Quinones said. “During that time, I was still staying awake, still teaching, still managing. I just wanted to do everything I could to continue living as normal a life as possible.”

Siebert said Quinones has set a courageous example for her players.