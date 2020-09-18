Fort Zumwalt North coach Quinones uses softball to help in her battle with cancer

O’FALLON, Mo. — Kelly Quinones could not have picked a better place to celebrate her 52nd birthday on Friday.
The assistant softball coach at Fort Zumwalt North helped guide the Panthers to an 8-0 win over Lutheran St. Charles/Duchesne in the opening round of the Fort Zumwalt East Tournament at Zumwalt North.
The win was extra special for Quinones, who has been battling breast cancer since February.
The disease is now in remission, which added even more enjoyment to the cheerful atmosphere.
Quinones wanted to celebrate the recent positive health news with her players and the students she teaches in the business department at East.
“I just want them to be strong, have hope and keep the faith,” Quinones said. “It’s important to accept the love that you’re getting from friends and family. That has been such a key to me surviving here. I hope that if something like this comes up in their future that they can remember this and live by an example. I am happier than hell to be here. It’s a birthday, I made it to a birthday. I want that to be an example. I'm not afraid to share my story.”
Quinones still has to undergo chemotherapy every three weeks until April. She says being on the softball field is a huge part of her recovery.
North athletics director Ted Hickey and softball coach Steve Siebert welcomed her back with open arms.
“I had surgery in June and I had talked to coach Siebert in the summer to let him know that I had gone through chemo and had surgery, a lumpectomy,” Quinones said. “After that, I had done radiation. Even during tryouts and up to a week and a half ago, I had been doing radiation and I am still continuing chemo and coming to practice every day that I can. I could sit at home and have a pity party but I don’t want to do that. I want to show the girls that they make me strong. I hope that I can convince them to be strong.”
Quinones showed her strength by making it through the surgery and subsequent treatment all the while continuing her teaching duties.
“It was actually a blessing in disguise because the chemo I was on actually knocked me out and I had pretty much, every side effect imaginable,” Quinones said. “During that time, I was still staying awake, still teaching, still managing. I just wanted to do everything I could to continue living as normal a life as possible.”
Siebert said Quinones has set a courageous example for her players.
“She told me at the beginning that she didn’t know how it was going to go, but she wanted what was best for the team,” Siebert said. “She said that if it was hurting the team that she couldn’t do the job she was supposed to do, she wanted me to make the call. She would come straight from treatments to practice or to games. Hurting or not, she does what she can.”
North senior pitcher Ashley Niemczyk said that Quinones – known affectionately as Coach Q - has provided a tremendous inspiration to those around her.
The Panthers (4-3) were forced to sit out 12 days earlier this season due to COVID-19 precautions. They learned a lot from Quinones and her competitive fire.
“She’s like our softball mom and everybody loves her,” Niemczyk said. “I’m so grateful that she decided to come out and still be a part of what we’re doing even with what she’s been through. Even though she’s been going through so much, it means a lot to us that she still wants to be here to help us out. After everything she’s been through, it’s just amazing.”
Fort Zumwalt East senior pitcher Chloe Smallfield, who is in one of Quinones' classes, marvels at her courage and tenacity.
“I have loved having Mrs. Q as a teacher this year,” Smallfield said. “She is an amazing teacher and is so good at what she teaches. I’ve learned a lot from her already - I love talking about softball with her.”
Quinones said that two of her favorite days of the softball season will come within the next few days as North will play at East for the tournament championship at 11 a.m. Saturday before the teams play a return engagement next Wednesday when the Panthers will welcome East for a game.
“I just didn’t ever want to give up,” Quinones said. “I didn’t want to leave my family and there is just so much more I want to do. This (district) means so much to me. I’ve been here for 20 years. I’ve taught and coached here at North. I teach at East. My kids, Drew and Jenna, went to South and I even love the color purple (the main color at Zumwalt West). Everyone and everything here has just meant so much to me.”
After defeating Lutheran, in which Niemczyk earned the victory in the circle, North finished its day and advanced to the championship game by beating St. Charles West 16-2.
