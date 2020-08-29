Fort Zumwalt North softball team cancels tournament game in Union after positive COVID test

The Fort Zumwalt North softball made the trip to Union for its final pool play game Saturday in the 26th Annual Wildcat Softball Tournament.

But the Panthers never made it to the field for a 10 a.m. game against Borgia.

Zumwalt North pulled out the tournament when athletics director Ted Hickey received a call shortly before game time about a positive COVID-19 test for someone who had been in contact with the team in recent days.

“That person was asymptomatic and I got the call at 9:41, so we decided it was in everyone's best interest not to play,” Hickey said. “We're at a point in the season where games can be made up. It's better to be cautious right now.”

The Panthers opened the season Friday with a 10-3 win over Camdenton.

Hickey said the immediate future for the Panthers schedule will be determined. They are scheduled to play host to Fort Zumwalt South at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in a Gateway Athletics Conference Central Division game.

He said while all the Zumwalt North players appear healthy, the program will go through contact tracing to make sure the team can return to the field.