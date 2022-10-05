Fort Zumwalt North uses defense to claim tacos and win over McCluer North

FLORISSANT — Fort Zumwalt North catcher Crystal McFerren jumped out of her crouch and dove headlong for a foul pop.

With full extension, the sophomore snared the ball in the middle of her glove to record the biggest defensive play Wednesday afternoon in the Panthers' 15-6 nonconference softball win at McCluer North.

The web-gem sent the Zumwalt North bench into a frenzy.

It also sent assistant coach Randy Jackson scrambling for his wallet.

Jackson, who has spent the last 14 years with the program, traditionally rewards the team for an outstanding defensive play by bringing the girls a sack of 20 or so tacos the next day before practice.

McFerren's catch was certainly worthy of the bonanza.

"I didn't know if I was going to get there in time," McFerren said. "But I got it."

And it helped the Zuwmalt North players whet their appetites.

"I knew right away it was a taco catch," Zumwalt North senior outfielder Lyla Campbell said. "(Jackson) yelled it out right away."

The Zumwalt North defense has been inconsistent at times this season and Jackson hasn't had to break out the cash very often.

Yet he is more than glad to celebrate McFerren's strong effort.

"He likes any great defensive play," Zumwalt North coach Steve Siebert said. "It's one of our traditions."

The Panthers turned in a strong all-round performance in the non-league tilt. They banged out 20 hits and scored in six innings including four crooked-numbered frames.

Campbell led the assault with a 3-for-3 performance that included three RBI. Freshman leadoff hitter Kiana Noel reached base five times. Senior outfielder Jewel Schade and senior pitcher Mckenna Dydell added three hits each.

Zumwalt North did a good job adapting to the slower pitching of McCluer North senior Grace Geer, who uses finesse over speed to keep hitters off balance.

"We just try and stay level and even keel," Siebert said. "They did a good job of staying consistent today."

The Panthers (12-15) won eight of their first 14 games before a rugged schedule pushed them under the .500 mark. They have lost twice to defending Class 4 state champion Washington and once to Class 5 toughie Lafayette.

The contest against McCluer North served as a perfect late-season momentum builder. The Stars (15-9) play in an easier conference and coach Patrick Dougherty said Zumwalt North was one of the toughest teams his group had faced all season long.

Zumwalt North broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning to go in front 9-4. Campbell and Sophia Abernathy had the big blows in the frame. Shea Nortrup and Kate Cochran added singles as the visitors sent nine batters to the plate.

McCluer North jumped in front with two runs in the opening inning, Abigail Hoffman, a soccer standout heading to Oral Roberts University, got the ball rolling with a single. Geer and Addison Cambron then added runs-scoring ground outs.

The Panthers posted a four-spot in the second to bolt in front for good. Grace Thorn got the ball rolling with a leadoff hit. Campbell, Nortrup and Abernathy followed with successive hits. Noel and Schade finished the outburst with back-to-back hits.

Zuwmalt North will compete in the Class 5 District 4 Tournament next week along with powers St. Dominic and Francis Howell.

"We've just got to keep hitting and see if that's good enough," Campbell said.

Dougherty was extremely pleased with the Stars effort in defeat.

"That was probably our best game all year," Dougherty said. "We don't see the quality of a team like that. The girls expected to be done in three innings (by the mercy rule). To go seven innings, they're ecstatic."

Zumwalt North had won the last three games between the teams by a combined 69-0. None of the contests went past the third inning.