Fort Zumwalt South holds off Warrensburg, wins first district title since 2011

“I had some really hard at bats and my goal was just to get on because it was important so they could drive me in,” Benskin said. “I was trying to get hits, but it turned out to be just fine because I got the walks and they drove me in. It was amazing. We played defense really well, so coming through with the runs felt great.”

Zumwalt South's lead pushed out to 3-0 in the sixth inning on a solo home run by junior Amanda Olivas.

Also for the Bulldogs, sophomore Katy Mawer moved from catcher to right field and made a pair of running catches through a driving wind and added a diving grab.

“It was crazy out there (because of the wind),” Mawer said. “It was hard to track, but you’ve just got to go with it.”

The Tigers scored their only run in the top of the seventh and loaded the bases against junior Cassidy Avery, who was pitching in relief of sophomore starter Sydney Kill.

Avery got the first out on a comebacker, which she turned into a forceout at the plate. She also induced an infield popup from Warrensburg catcher and cleanup hitter Molly Nicas.