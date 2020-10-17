Fort Zumwalt South holds off Warrensburg, wins first district title since 2011

WARRENTON — Fort Zumwalt South didn't enter the Class 4 District 4 softball tournament with much momentum.
The Bulldogs lost four of their final five regular-season games, allowing an average of nine runs in those setbacks.
But Zumwalt South left the regular season in the past and Saturday won its first district title since 2011 — which also is the last season it finished with a winning record — with a 3-1 victory against Warrensburg.
“I think they put it all together today,” Bulldogs coach Sam Womack said.
Zumwalt South (14-7) did that by getting offense and defense from many sources, even from players who changed positions during the game.
The effort earned the Bulldogs a home game at 4 p.m. Thursday against Summit (10-3) in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
“This team has a lot of fight and they’ve always fought this entire season,” Tigers coach Ali Jo Rogers said. “I’m really proud of them for making it to the championship game.”
Knocking out Warrensburg (14-9), which was seeking its first district title since 1996, was no easy task.
Senior center fielder Halle Benskin scored runs in the third and fifth innings to stake Zumwalt South to a 2-0 lead. She drew walks both times, scoring in the third on an error and then in the fifth on a double by junior third baseman Cadence Dempsey.
“I had some really hard at bats and my goal was just to get on because it was important so they could drive me in,” Benskin said. “I was trying to get hits, but it turned out to be just fine because I got the walks and they drove me in. It was amazing. We played defense really well, so coming through with the runs felt great.”
Zumwalt South's lead pushed out to 3-0 in the sixth inning on a solo home run by junior Amanda Olivas.
Also for the Bulldogs, sophomore Katy Mawer moved from catcher to right field and made a pair of running catches through a driving wind and added a diving grab.
“It was crazy out there (because of the wind),” Mawer said. “It was hard to track, but you’ve just got to go with it.”
The Tigers scored their only run in the top of the seventh and loaded the bases against junior Cassidy Avery, who was pitching in relief of sophomore starter Sydney Kill.
Avery got the first out on a comebacker, which she turned into a forceout at the plate. She also induced an infield popup from Warrensburg catcher and cleanup hitter Molly Nicas.
“Getting through that last inning was a big moment for us,” Avery said. “I just worked on remembering my mechanics and how I could help the team get the next out. I was nervous when their big hitter came up, but I got through it with the help of my team. This feels great.”
