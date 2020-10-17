Fort Zumwalt South wins first district title since 2011

WARRENTON — Halle Benskin scored twice Saturday in Fort Zumwalt South’s 3-1 win over Warrensburg in the championship game of the Class 4 District 4 softball tournament.

While the senior center fielder’s statistics proved to be the ones that put the Bulldogs over the top for the program’s 10th district title but first since 2011, Benskin said that the team’s victory, which moved South into the state quarterfinals Thursday at home against Summit, was just that – a team victory.

She walked in the third and fifth innings and came around to score to put the team up 2-0. The first came on an error while junior third baseman Cadence Dempsey doubled her in for the second.

“I had some really hard at bats and my goal was just to get on because it was important so they could drive me in,” Benskin said. “I was trying to get hits but it turned out to be just fine because I got the walks and they drove me in. It was amazing today. We played defense really well, so coming through with the runs felt great.”

Benskin’s work in producing runs, combined with a sixth inning home run by junior Amanda Olivas, was more than enough to earn both the win and coach Sam Womack.

The coach marveled at how well South (14-7) hit, pitched and played defense.