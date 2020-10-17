Fort Zumwalt South wins first district title since 2011

WARRENTON — Halle Benskin scored twice Saturday in Fort Zumwalt South’s 3-1 win over Warrensburg in the championship game of the Class 4 District 4 softball tournament.
While the senior center fielder’s statistics proved to be the ones that put the Bulldogs over the top for the program’s 10th district title but first since 2011, Benskin said that the team’s victory, which moved South into the state quarterfinals Thursday at home against Summit, was just that – a team victory.
She walked in the third and fifth innings and came around to score to put the team up 2-0. The first came on an error while junior third baseman Cadence Dempsey doubled her in for the second.
“I had some really hard at bats and my goal was just to get on because it was important so they could drive me in,” Benskin said. “I was trying to get hits but it turned out to be just fine because I got the walks and they drove me in. It was amazing today. We played defense really well, so coming through with the runs felt great.”
Benskin’s work in producing runs, combined with a sixth inning home run by junior Amanda Olivas, was more than enough to earn both the win and coach Sam Womack.
The coach marveled at how well South (14-7) hit, pitched and played defense.
“I think they put it all together today,” Womack said. “We’d been working hard on defense because, at the beginning of the season, it was solid. Then, our hitting picked up and our defense lacked a bit. We had some injuries. We’ve spent weeks working hard on keeping our defense cohesive and on our communication.”
As it turned out, the pitching and defense were cohesively solid.
Warrensburg scored it only run in the final inning. It could have been more if not for the work of Bulldogs sophomore catcher/right fielder Katy Mawer and junior pitcher Cassidy Avery.
After a fifth inning move out from behind the plate to the outfield, Mawer made a pair of running catches through a driving wind and, for good measure, added a diving grab.
“I practice really hard and it’s all for them,” said Mawer of her teammates. “It was crazy out there today. It was hard to track but you’ve just got to go with it.”
Womack said that she simply couldn’t say enough about Mawer’s efforts all over the field.
“I don’t think very many could,” said Womack of Mawer’s exploits. “That’s why she’s getting the accolades she is. She’s even played second base when we had an injury. She did an amazing job there. She’s just a really great all-around player.”
Another great all-around effort came in the top of the seventh.
That’s where Warrensburg loaded the bases with none out, but could only push across a single run as junior Cassidy Avery secured the save for herself and the win for sophomore Sydney Kill.
Avery admitted it took some work getting through the jam, from both mental and physical standpoint.
She got the first out on a comebacker, which she turned into a force out at the plate and then induced an infield pop-up from Warrensburg catcher and clean-up hitter Molly Nicas.
“Getting through that last inning was a big moment for us,” Avery said. “I just worked on remembering my mechanics and how I could help the team get the next out. I was nervous when their big hitter came up, but I got through it with the help of my team. This feels great.”
Warrensburg (14-9) scored one run in the inning before Avery closed the door.
Tigers coach Ali Jo Rogers said that even though it wasn’t the Wildcats’ day, the fact that the team came close to winning its first district title since 1996, was special.
“This team has a lot of fight and they’ve always fought this entire season,” Rogers said. “I’m really proud of them for making it to the championship game.”
For Womack, the focus now turns to Summit and the state quarterfinal game.
“We really hadn’t focused on that, today was our focus,” Womack said. “We know they (Summit) are a very good team and now we have a week to get ready for them.”
