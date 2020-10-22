 Skip to main content
Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars at Rock Bridge Bruins
Fort Zumwalt West vs. Francis Howell Central softball

Tatum Gerwitz (10), Julia Crenshaw (28), Mary Kruse (1), and Mackanzie Riggle of Fort Zumwalt West exit the field after an inning ending double play against Francis Howell Central in the Class 5 District 3 championship game at Francis Howell North on Thursday October 15, 2020 in St. Peters, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

What: Class 5 softball quarterfinal.

When, where: 4 p.m. Thursday, Columbia.

Records: Fort Zumwalt West 18-4; Rock Bridge, 28-0.

Series history since 1999: 1-1. Fort Zumwalt West won last meeting 5-0 in 2007.

District championship scores: Fort Zumwalt West 8, Francis Howell Central 5; Rock Bridge 3, Troy Buchanan 0.

What's next: Winner advances to Class 5 semifinal Saturday against either Marquette or Cape Notre Dame.

About Fort Zumwalt West: In the quarterfinals for the first time. Last won a district title in 2006 and lost in sectional game that season. … The Jaguars have won seven successive games dating to an 11-1 loss Sept. 29 to Timberland. … Senior infielder Julia Crenshaw (.613, 9 HR, 34 RBI), a Mizzou pledge, leads Jaguars in hitting. … Junior Lydia Feiste (17-2, 2.80 earned run average in 127 2/3 innings) leads the pitching staff. … Senior outfielder Tatum Gerwitz leads the area with 29 stolen bases.

About Rock Bridge: Finished third in Class 4 last season for best finish in program history. Previous best was a quarterfinal showing in 2010. … Left-hander Ella Schouten has been Bruins ace. In the district title win over Troy, she threw a first-pitch strike to 24 of the 25 batters she faced.

