Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars at Rock Bridge Bruins

What: Class 5 softball quarterfinal.
When, where: 4 p.m. Thursday, Columbia.
Records: Fort Zumwalt West 18-4; Rock Bridge, 28-0.
Series history since 1999: 1-1. Fort Zumwalt West won last meeting 5-0 in 2007.
District championship scores: Fort Zumwalt West 8, Francis Howell Central 5; Rock Bridge 3, Troy Buchanan 0.
What's next: Winner advances to Class 5 semifinal Saturday against either Marquette or Cape Notre Dame.
About Fort Zumwalt West: In the quarterfinals for the first time. Last won a district title in 2006 and lost in sectional game that season. … The Jaguars have won seven successive games dating to an 11-1 loss Sept. 29 to Timberland. … Senior infielder Julia Crenshaw (.613, 9 HR, 34 RBI), a Mizzou pledge, leads Jaguars in hitting. … Junior Lydia Feiste (17-2, 2.80 earned run average in 127 2/3 innings) leads the pitching staff. … Senior outfielder Tatum Gerwitz leads the area with 29 stolen bases.
About Rock Bridge: Finished third in Class 4 last season for best finish in program history. Previous best was a quarterfinal showing in 2010. … Left-hander Ella Schouten has been Bruins ace. In the district title win over Troy, she threw a first-pitch strike to 24 of the 25 batters she faced.
